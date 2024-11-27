ATHENS — Georgia has one less day to prepare for Georgia Tech, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick on Friday.

With that in mind, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided several injury updates after Tuesday’s practice.

Georgia will likely be without defensive lineman Christen Miller after he dislocated his shoulder in the win over UMass.

“Christen Miller, not much. He’s been banged up, recovering, running, doing some treatment stuff,” Smart said.

But Georgia could see wide receiver Dillon Bell return to action after he picked up an ankle injury in the win over Tennessee. Bell did not play against UMass. Georgia was also without punt returner Anthony Evans, as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the game against Florida.

“Dillon Bell, a little bit. He’s done some walk-throughs with us and taken some reps.But we’re just trying to get those guys healthy and ready,” Smart said.

As for the running back room, Trevor Etienne is expected to be sidelined once again with a rib injury.

Smart did note though that Etienne has been able to do some running.

“Trevor has been able to run,” Smart said. “He was running, well, he hit 20, 21 miles an hour yesterday,which is really good for him. He looks good, but he hasn’t been able to do anything with us.”

As for Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson, those two have ramped up their practice habits of late. Branson Robinson has been out since injuring his MCL in the win over Mississippi State in October.

Roderick Robinson has not yet played in a game for Georgia this season after he had surgery on his toe in August. But he appears to be close to making his season debut for Georgia.

“Rod(erick Robinson) has done practice contact, has done taking reps,” Smart said. “He’s looked good out there. Branson (Robinson) has too, Branson’s taken some. I didn’t get to see the last part of practice to know how much Branson and Rod did early in practice. They did take some reps with the twos and rolled through there, just seeing where they are confidence level and where they are mentally. They’ve been kind of out of contact for a while, but both of them did practice and did some good things.”

Smart does not know if Georgia will have Earnest Greene at left tackle, as he has missed the past two games with an arm injury. Monroe Freeling has started in his place.

The Georgia head coach also provided an update on wide receiver Colbie Young, who is still suspended from competition.

“It’s still a pending legal matter. So Colbie’s competition status hasn’t changed, and we don’t have any timelines or really expectations on this process,” Smart said. “He is back practicing with us and using the facilities. But that’s all I can really comment on that.”

Georgia does have another game after Georgia Tech, as the Bulldogs will play in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 7. The Bulldogs will face the winner of Texas-Texas A&M.

Georgia football injury report against Georgia Tech