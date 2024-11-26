ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart clarified where things stand with suspended wide receiver Colbie Young during Tuesday night’s press availability.

The Georgia wide receiver was recently cleared by the University of Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office for his role in a dispute that led to Young’s arrest on Oct. 8.

Young was back with the team at practice on Monday. But with his legal charges — Young was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and assaulting an unborn child — still pending, Young is not able to play in a game for Georgia.

“It’s still a pending legal matter,” Smart said. “Colbie’s competition status hasn’t changed, and we don’t have a timeline [on his return]”

Smart did confirm that Young is back practicing with the team.

Young’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10. He has been suspended since Oct. 9. Young’s lawyer sought to have the charges dismissed after Young’s accuser signed an affidavit stating that she wanted the charges dropped. The woman also claimed to have notified the Solicitor’s Office multiple times she wanted the charges dropped.

Young’s lawyer, Kim Stephens, put out a statement regarding the latest developments with Young on Monday night.

“The Title IX office at UGA cleared Colbie so he was allowed to return to team activities including practice,” Stephens said. “We expect and hope that the prosecutors will follow the Title IX office’s lead and dismiss the charges against Mr. Young in the very near future.”

The Bulldogs are dealing with a thin wide receiver room at the moment. Dillon Bell and Anthony Evans missed the UMass game with injuries, though Smart added on Monday he hopes both will be able to play against Georgia Tech. Georgia also dismissed wide receiver RaRa Thomas from the team in August following his second family violence-related arrest with the program.

Georgia faces Georgia Tech on Friday before next playing in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 7. Prior to his suspension, Young had 11 receptions for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.