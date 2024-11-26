Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart issues challenge to UGA fans ahead of Georgia Tech game

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2337 (Nov 26, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams tells how Kirby Smart is hoping for intense atmosphere against GA Tech. Plus, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to discuss what could happen in the CFP rankings update tonight.

Beginning of the show: I take a look at why Georgia coach Kirby Smart is challenging UGA fans to be at their best Friday night and explain why them doing so would prove Lane Kiffin correct after the Ole Miss coach recently gave Bulldogs fans a big compliment.

15-minute mark: I discuss new details in the legal situation involving UGA wide receiver Colbie Young.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, which will be released again tonight.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.