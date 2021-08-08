Will Muschamp poised to move into on-field role in Scott Cochran steps away from Georgia football

Muschamp’s role with the Georgia program might quickly change, as Jake Rowe from 247Sports reports that Muschamp will be elevated into an on-field coaching role as special teams coordinator Scott Cochran has stepped away from the program.

When Will Muschamp joined the Georgia football program in January, he was seen as a big-time addition. He’d help other coaches coach while helping out on the recruiting trail after coming over from South Carolina.

The news of Cochran not being with the Georgia football team first surfaced on Sunday afternoon, as the second-year coach is not with the team. NCAA rules allow for 10 on-field coaches and with Cochran stepping away, Muschamp would slide in as the 10th coach for the time being.

Muschamp and Kirby Smart have long had a relationship, as they were teammates at Georgia and assistants together at Valdosta State and LSU. Like Smart, Muschamp’s specialty is in the defensive backfield, though his time as a head coach at both Florida and South Carolina allows him to help out in other areas on the field.

Georgia also has tight ends coach Todd Hartley who could potentially help out on special teams, as he served in that role when he worked at Miami.

The Bulldogs should have one of the best special teams units in the country, thanks to punter Jake Camarda, kicker Jack Podlesny and Kearis Jackson and Kenny McIntosh working as return men. Camarda was a Ray Guy finalist last season in addition to being SEC Special Teams Player of the Year. Podlesny played a huge part in Georgia’s win over Cincinnati to end the season as he converted on a 53-yard field goal to win Georgia the game.

Cochran came to Georgia after serving as the strength and conditioning coach at Alabama from 2007 through 2019. Cochran’s time at Alabama overlapped with Smart, who served as the defensive coordinator under Nick Saban from 2008 through 2015.