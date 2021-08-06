Georgia QB JT Daniels shares tale of how UGA sports psychologist helped him overcome adversity

ATHENS — JT Daniels grew up proving he can take a hit on the football field, but when the sport he loved was temporarily taken away by injury, the Georgia quarterback found himself in a tough predicament. At that, Daniels was some 2,000 miles away from home in a new place last year, isolated from others amid unprecedented COVID protocol. Daniels revealed on the SEC Network’s Marty & McGee show that seeing a sports psychologist at Georgia has been part of his comeback trail en route to winning starting duties and becoming one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites.

WATCH: JT Daniels comfortable with championship expectations “It was not a sports move at first, it was a personal move, I was at the place I had to reach out,” Daniels shared. “I’d always been that guy, (who) would so much rather put up with the injury or the inconvenience than get it fixed. “That’s how I was, then at a certain point you make a decision to do it, and as you do and you get good health, you’re a different person.”

Daniels played only four games last season, but his growth has gone well beyond those performances. “I learned a lot about myself, and I handled adversity that I hadn’t handled before,” Daniels said. “My trajectory in high school was pretty much straight up. I was a Gatorade National Player of the Year, and I went to college and it was straight down.” RELATED: How JT Daniels became a SoCal High School legend Daniels’ tough start came with the collegiate football world looking on. He had made the bold move to skip his senior season of high school to become only the second-ever true freshman to start at quarterback at his hometown school of USC. A 5-star prospect, Daniels was considered can’t-miss, with only Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields ranked ahead of him at quarterback in his recruiting class AFTER he reclassified to leave high school a year early. “I was a starter my freshman year, we went 5-7, I didn’t play too good,” Daniels said. “Next year, the first game I tore my ACL.

“Everybody talks about how you have to handle adversity and you have to be able to handle success. I was always pretty good at handling success, but I had never had been tested with adversity until I got to college.” There was plenty of buzz about the Bulldogs’ quarterback room after Daniels announced his transfer in May of 2020. Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman was already on campus and projected to be among the best by Pro Football Focus metrics, making Daniels’ decision to come to UGA a surprise. Daniels and Newman were splitting first-team reps early on in the summer workouts and the start of fall camp. Daniels was still wearing a knee brace, but Coach Kirby Smart was under the impression his knee would heal in time for him to be ready for the season opener. Newman, meanwhile, said he had a family member affected by COVID and opted out on the 2020 season after the first scrimmage. Soon after, team doctors told Smart that Daniels’ knee wasn’t going to be ready for the opening game. The head coach went next man up to redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis, who was just over a year removed from emergency brain surgery.