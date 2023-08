ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media following the Bulldogs first scrimmage of the fall session on Saturday.

It was a long, hot day by all counts, with a temperate of 93 degrees and a heat index of 106, which was par for the course according to former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm.

“Scrimmages are always a big deal,” Fromm said earlier this week on DawgNation Daily.

“There’s a lot of give and take and ebbs and flows, and they are long.”