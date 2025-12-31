NEW ORLEANS — Georgia will have two more weapons available for its upcoming College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss.

Wide receiver Colbie Young and tight end Ethan Barbour were both taken off Georgia’s availability report, indicating they are able to play.

Young has not played since Georgia’s game against Ole Miss on Oct. 18, when he suffered a leg fracture in the first quarter of the 43-35 win.

Despite missing the last six games, Young still ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 336.

“Colbie’s done a great job coming back,” Smart said. “He’s a guy that when he first came out, I didn’t think he was going to be back before the end of the season, regardless of how far the season went. He’s sped that process up. He wants to play, it’s important to him. You know, he’s missed time and he wants to get back out there and go compete. But we’ll have to see how he looks game day and what he’s able to do and how we can work him in.”

Young said on Tuesday that he was looking to take things day-by-day. He was listed as probable on the first availability of the week.

Young was able to practice for Georgia this past Saturday and has continued to do so for the Bulldogs since they got back to New Orleans.

“There’s no hesitation, you know,” Young said. “If I wasn’t fully confident in my performance and how I could play, I wouldn’t be out there, so I really feel great.”

Barbour suffered an ankle injury in Georgia’s second game of the season against Austin Peay. He started in Georgia’s first game of the season.

Georgia has a loaded tight end room, led by Oscar Delp. But Barbour gives Georgia another weapon it can use against the Rebels.

“Tight end’s a position that we have pretty good depth at,” Smart said. “So Ethan’s a very attentive, wise beyond his years. I mean, he was at our practices last year for this game and we already knew, wow, this guy’s going to be able to pick things up quick. He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s physical. So we’re excited to have him back and hopefully he can help in some capacity.”

Georgia will still be without defensive end Gabe Harris, defensive back Joenel Aguero, center Drew Bobo, defensive tackle Jordan Hall and defensive back Kyron Jones.

For Ole Miss, running back Kewan Lacy and tight end Dae’Quan Wright are listed as probable, while tight end Caleb Odom is questionable.

Georgia and Ole Miss face off in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday. The game is set for an 8 p.m. ET start, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

