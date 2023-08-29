Everything Kirby Smart said to preview UT-Martin Week 1 contest

“Unfortunately here, it’s never decided. It changes the week off. Outside of a few positions, I don’t care who you are, if you don’t go out there and practice good, you’re not going to play. Position battles here will go on throughout the year. I think what you’re kind of directing it towards is you’re playing what would be considered, some would say is a lesser opponent. I certainly don’t look at it that way. We don’t look at it that way. We don’t look at it as a luxury to be able to do this or that. We want to go out and get great rhythm, start fast, dominate and play well. We want to play our best each and every game and grow from that. As far as the opportunities for guys to start and play, they get that opportunity every day. We’re going to go out there today and do best on best. We’ll see who plays. The guy that plays better is going to be the guys that get to play, regardless of whether they start the first or second game.”

On Lawson Luckie and what you’ve seen from depth at TE...

“Yeah, Lawson ended up getting the tightrope surgery. We don’t know when to expect him back. He’s already out of the boot and walking with pressure on it, which is great. He’s out at walkthroughs. In meetings, he’s very attentive. He’s going to help us special teams wise. In the times he’s been gone, Oscar and Pearce have both picked up the load, done a great job. We’ve had some other guys audition and move around at that position. It’s a position where, if you have the luxury of depth at receiver, you don’t have to play as much 12. If you’re going to play 12 personnel, you better have two viable backups that can play there. We certainly have worked towards that. We’ll continue to see where it goes. But Pearce has done a nice job. With Lawson’s injury, he’s got more opportunities.”

On managing the demands of the job and navigating the family side of things...

“Yeah, that part has actually become easier. The demands of the job have increased, but so has the retention of my staff, which has allowed me to afford people the opportunity to lead the team, lead their unit, delegate more duties, which in turn, allows me to be a better husband and father, which is probably the primary goal of what I want to do as a man. I certainly have had more time in the last 2-3 years with my family than I have previous. That has a lot to do with maturing as a coach and having a staff that allows you to do that, a support staff, with former head coaches on our staff between Will, Bobo, Monken being here at the time. You’ve got guys — Dell, Schumann, they understand what you want and what you demand. Allowing those guys to lead the team, lead certain areas of the team, it affords me the opportunity to be a better husband and father.”

On if Smart is in favor of a weekly SEC availability report...