Kirby Smart SEC’s only finalist for FWAA Coach of the Year Award, looks to join Vince Dooley among its winners

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks to follow in the footsteps of UGA legend Vince Dooley yet again. A postseason honors parade which in many cases has featured "best" vs. "most deserving" continued on Tuesday with the coach of the best team this season among the eight finalists for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.

Smart, who finished third in the SEC Coach of the Year voting conducted by an Associated Press panel, is the SEC's only representative among the group. Smart is Georgia's third coach to be a finalist, and this marks the third time he has reached this stage of consideration.

Coach Dooley won the FWAA Coach of the Year Award in 1980, and Jim Donnan was a finalist in 1997 — back when Smart played for him as a safety at UGA. The list of finalists: • Georgia coach Kirby Smart

• TCU coach Sonny Dykes • Duke coach Mike Elko • Tulane coach Willie Fritz • Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh • USC coach Lincoln Riley • Troy coach Jon Sumrall

• UTSA coach Jeff Traylor Smart, Harbaugh and Dykes coach the No. 1 (Georgia), No. 2 (Michigan) and No. 3 (TCU) seeds in the four-team CFP. The College Football Playoffs begin on Dec. 31 with the Peach Bowl Semifinal in Atlanta (8 p.m.) and the Fiesta Bowl Semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. (4 p.m.). Many had opined that Heupel “deserved” to be the SEC’s Coach of the Year over Smart because he inherited a team coming off a 3-7 season in 2020 and two years later went 10-2. Smart made history this season at Georgia with the school’s first-ever 13-0 season despite the biggest departure of elite talent in history. The Bulldogs lost a record 15 players to the NFL draft and another 13 players — including four former starters — in the transfer portal.