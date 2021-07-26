WATCH KM Squared: ‘I was 17 making what they call a 40-year decision’

The pair both earned their first offers as eighth-graders. McIntosh recalls the entire Oklahoma staff coming to his school as a sophomore to recruit. Milton meanwhile couldn’t believe he was being recruited by Ed Orgeron, the very same coach he had seen in the movie The Blind Side.

But in this week’s episode of KM Squared — which airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on the DawgNation homepage — Milton and McIntosh spoke about why the recruiting process goes far beyond the glitz and grammar of the star rankings and visits.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure on it,” Milton said. “I was 17 making what they call a 40-year decision. It was definitely a tough process but I was blessed to have my family there with me.”

McIntosh signed with Georgia as a member of its 2019 recruiting class. Milton was a key member of the 2020 cycle.

The duo will both look to play key roles for Georgia this season in what might be the deepest running back room in the country.

Milton and McIntosh both had other high-profile suitors elsewhere. But the latter shared a story that shows the other, less friendly side of recruiting.

“I was meeting with the (Alabama) running backs coach. I was with my father, uncle and mother,” McIntosh said. “The running backs coach just stepped out for a second and there was a list on the table.