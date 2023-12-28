FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Ladd McConkey is going to play in Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Florida State. He missed too many games this season, five in total due to back and ankle injuries, to sit out another contest.

“Definitely been frustrating,” McConkey said on the state of his season. “But at the end of the day, it’s football. It’s injuries. You can’t really control them. I try to control what I can control and when I get my opportunity to make the most of them.”

After the Orange Bowl, McConkey will then sit down with his family and weigh the pros and cons of entering the 2024 NFL Draft. McConkey considered going pro after the 2022 season, but instead elected to return to Georgia for another year.

This season, due to injuries, has not gone as planned for McConkey.

“It’s a tough, tough young man,” Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “He’s been battling injuries all year. He’s one of our best weapons on the offense. It’s been a struggle sometimes to put gameplans together when you don’t know if he’s in or out. When he’s been able to go, he went and gave everything he had for the University of Georgia. Excited to see him out there in practice this week running around and making plays. I’m glad he’s back.”

McConkey’s best two games came following the bye week. Against Florida and Missouri, McConkey caught 13 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. Georgia was without Brock Bowers in those two games, with McConkey emerging as the focal point of the Georgia passing offense.

McConkey would then pick up an ankle injury at the end of the Ole Miss game, which he reaggravated against Tennessee. He sat out the Georgia Tech game before then returning against Alabama. But McConkey was far from his best self, catching only 3 passes for 38 yards in the 27-24 loss.

“I wish I had him more,” Bobo said. “I know that. It’s good to see him out there practicing and healthy right now. Tough young man that’s battled through some injuries this year. You hate to see that in his last year, that he’s had to battle through all these injuries, but he’s worked hard to get back and get ready to play against Florida State this Saturday.

Bobo didn’t use McConkey’s injury misfortunes as an excuse for the loss to Alabama. It’s something the offense was accustomed to this season, much to its own detriment.

This team knows very well how much a healthy McConkey would’ve helped a group that already ranked in the top 10 in both points per game and yards per game.

“One of the best route runners that we have, he’s extremely quick in short area and then has great long speed,” Bobo said. “He’s good with the ball in his hand after the catch, a guy you can hand it to or throw it to. I’m excited to have him this Saturday for sure.”

Even with a disappointing fourth season at Georgia, McConkey still holds his time at Georgia in high regard. He was a key contributor on both national title teams, far out-performing the expectations placed upon him by being the No. 1160 overall recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

While the injuries will be a concern, McConkey has shown he has real NFL ability. His time at Georgia helped him further develop those skills.

Yet what McConkey loved most about his team at Georgia wasn’t the touchdowns or the championships. It was the many relationships he formed with so many other great Bulldogs he got the chance to play with.

“This place has done so much for me. They poured into me here,” McConkey said. “The main thing is playing with a great group of guys. I’ve really gained I guess 130 different brothers. Every single year, I’ve seen so many guys come in like Stokes, Richard LeCounte and Monty [Rice] and then Kearis [Jackson], Stetson [Bennett], Kenny [McIntosh], all those guys, I can’t name them all because there are so many. I’ve developed so many good relationships and guys I know I can call and count on. And I hope they know they can do the same with me.”

