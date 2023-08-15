Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie dealing with ankle injury, misses practice

“I’ve seen great progress in both those guys,” Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley said earlier this month. “Obviously, Luckie had a very good spring, took advantage of the reps that he got and was able to make some plays and show that he was able to potentially do something for us in our offense. Pearce is right there, too. Pearce is getting his opportunity this camp.”

Luckie is from Norcross, Ga. In addition to practicing with Georgia during the spring, he also worked with the team at the end of last season as the Bulldogs made their College Football Playoff run.

With Luckie dealing with an ankle injury, that leaves Georgia with only three scholarship tight ends in Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp and Spurlin. Bowers is one of the best tight ends in the country, winning the Mackey Award last season. Delp has earned praise for his performance this camp and will likely take up some of the reps voided by Darnell Washington, who is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Darnell was such a big impact for us, not necessarily just blocking in-line but also being able to block on the perimeter, Stetson’s ability to move - we’ve got to figure out the pieces that fit best for us offensively and that’s part of what fall camp is about,” Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said.

Georgia is also likely to lean more on its wide receivers than it did a season ago, given the Bulldogs are stronger at that position.

Luckie does have time to recover from his ankle injury, as the Bulldogs do not have their first game until Sept. 2, when they take on UT-Martin. Georgia has a scrimmage this Saturday, as the Bulldogs continue to make their way through fall practice.