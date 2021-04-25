Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog Malik Herring

A number of Georgia Bulldogs will hear their name called on draft night, as the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 29. In the run-up to the draft, DawgNation will profile each potential draftee as a part of our Dawgs in the Draft series. Today’s entry will focus on Malik Herring. Malik Herring is coming off an ACL injury While attempting to impress scouts at the NFL’s Senior Bowl, Herring, unfortunately, suffered an ACL injury. It ended his week in Mobile, Ala., and prevented him from working at Georgia’s Pro Day in March. Related: Malik Herring displays dominant technique at Senior Bowl

Prior to the injury, Herring had been a durable and key piece of the Georiga defense. He was a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs at defensive end and a key reason Georgia had the nation’s No. 1 run defense in the country in each of the past two seasons. “I tell teams how I’m doing rehab-wise and how I’m looking,” Herring said back in March. “Whenever they get me, they get me. I’ll come in ready to play and do my job, know the playbook.” Herring did not offer a specific time frame but hopes to be ready by early September. Malik Herring is an undervalued prospect

Herring did not have great statical production at Georgia, as he finished his senior season with just 2.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. But that was partially by design, as Georgia's defensive scheme usually has defensive linemen hold up blocks so that the more athletic linebackers can go make plays.