Former Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring undergoes knee surgery

ATHENS — Former Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee at the Andrews Institute, per a post on his Twitter feed.

Herring suffered the injury last week while competing in practices leading up to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Had to get a pic by my big bro @iwynn77 and other DGD’s 💯 https://t.co/d9LMArNIpv — Malik Herring (@HerringMalik) February 3, 2021

Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout with the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, said Herring opened eyes in his workouts.

“Herring had a good couple of days before his injury,” said Nagy, who now serves as the Senior Bowl executive director. “He’s a great young man.”

Herring, who measured in at 6-foot-3, 283 last week, was coached up by the Carolina Panthers staff all week. The Carolina football coaches moved Herring around on the defensive line, and he proved effective working inside as well as on the edge.

“He’s hard to move whether he’s on the edge or on the inside,” Nagy noted. “He can take on a couple of blocks, or he can get on the edge and collapse it. He’s a versatile guy you can move around.”

Malik Herring put in work today. Beautiful club ==> arm over to leave David Moore grabbing air. pic.twitter.com/70DQ9Vqw1j — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 27, 2021



Herring’s performance and the interviews he conducted in Mobile were crucial, as the NFL combine has been canceled this year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Pro Days are not expected to draw the same crowd of head coaches and NFL GMs.

Herring was one of six UGA players to attend the Senior Bowl.

Tight end Tre’ McKitty and cornerback DJ Daniel were selected the best at their respective positions by teammates, and Mark Webb had five tackles in the Senior Bowl game on Saturday.

Ben Cleveland sprained his ankle the first day in full pads (Wednesday) and did not play in the game.

