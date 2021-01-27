WATCH: Georgia’s Malik Herring displays dominant technique at Senior Bowl

ATHENS — The Senior Bowl is meant for moments like Georgia defensive end Malik Herring provided in Tuesday’s practices at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Herring is among six Bulldogs’ players at the annual all-star event looking to improve his stock with NFL general managers, head coaches and personnel directors look on at the daily practice sessions leading up to Saturday’s game.

As much as the 2:30 p.m. game will mean, the practices mean even more, as NFL decision-makers get to watch players go one-on-one in drill work, isolating strengths and weaknesses sometimes masked by talent around them or schemes in their programs.

Herring’s moment was captured on tape, when he used technique learned from UGA defensive line coach Tray Scott to beat Grambling State offensive lineman David Moore in drill work.

Malik Herring put in work today. Beautiful club ==> arm over to leave David Moore grabbing air. pic.twitter.com/70DQ9Vqw1j — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 27, 2021

Herring will need more moments like that when the team gets into full pads for Wednesday and Thursday practices to improve his NFL draft stock. He’s viewed as a solid, though not spectacular, player with a high motor.

Other Georgia players looking to impress on the field include cornerback DJ Daniel, tight end Tre’ McKitty, defensive back Mark Webb and offensive guard Ben Cleveland.

Cleveland reportedly left the field with a sprained ankle at Tuesday’s practice, per a UGASports.com report.

Bulldogs’ middle linebacker Monty Rice was also out of shoulder pads on the sideline, likely still not fully recovered from the injured foot that slowed him the second half of the season.

Even should Rice and Cleveland not get in any work, they are still at a great advantage over players who did not get invited or elected not to show up.

The Senior Bowl has taken on more meaning this year with the NFL combine has been canceled. Players won’t have the same opportunities to meet face-to-face with coaches in Indianapolis, so the interviews in Mobile have been ramped up.