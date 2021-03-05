WATCH: Georgia football’s Eric Stokes runs blazing sub-4.3 time in 40

ATHENS — Georgia All-American cornerback Eric Stokes ran a 4.246-second laser time in the 40-yard dash on Friday during his combine workout at the House of Athlete Scouting Combine Showcase in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

#Georgia CB Eric Stokes just ran a 4.25 (Unofficially)

If accurate it would be the 3rd fastest 40 yd dash time ever💨 Below is a video (no sound)#NFL #NFLDraft #NFLCombine #HOACombine pic.twitter.com/6lnPdaeIad — Gridiron Drive 🏈 (@GridironDrives) March 5, 2021

Stokes shared with DawgNation in a 30-minute video interview last Monday he was confident he could run a time under 4.35 seconds at the televised workout, which included several other NFL prospects at the facility founded by former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall.

WATCH: Stokes reveals faster current UGA player than him

The House of Athlete Scouting Combine Showcase gave NFL prospects a chance to showcase their skills before the players’ respective Pro Day workouts.

Stokes also had a 41-inch vertical jump and a 131-inch long jump.

The official NFL combine has been canceled on account of COVID.

Georgia DB Eric Stokes runs a 4.24 in the #HOACombine 40-yard dash. The official NFL combine record is 4.22. @thehouseathlete @SethWEmerson @BMarshall Hue Jackson: “That man just got paid!” Brandon Marshall: “He just made some money!” pic.twitter.com/NbXFUNLZOM — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 5, 2021

The NFL combine record for the 40-yard dash is 4.22, set by former Washington receiver John Ross at the 2017 event in Indianapolis.

RELATED: Stokes one of Kirby Smart’s greatest success stories

Stokes had four interceptions in nine games last season, including two Pick-6 plays.

Eric Stokes killed a man tonight pic.twitter.com/48BdvPlGgd — Barstool UGA (@ugabarstool) October 6, 2019

There have been various projections on where Stokes might go in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stokes’ 40 time, which if verified would rank as the third-fastest ever, should launch him into everyone’s first-round.

A former standout from Covington, Ga., Stokes wasn’t even a starting defensive back at the start of his senior season.

Coach Kirby Smart and former UGA defensive coordinator Mel Tucker recruited Stokes and redshirted him his freshman year, as he was the lowest-rated player in the Bulldogs’ 2017 signing class.

Stokes broke through in 2018, delivering a game-ball performance with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a pass break-up in the end zone on former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock in a 43-29 win.

Stokes haunted Missouri again this season, delivering a Pick 6 to spark the Bulldogs in a 49-14 on a cold day in Columbia, Mo.

WATCH: Stokes gets Georgia heated up in 49-14 win at Missouri

Stokes said last Monday he planned to run and perform drills at the Georgia football Pro Day on March 17 in Athens.

The Bulldogs could have a program-record 11 players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, which runs April 29-May 1.

UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is considered a first-round lock, and some projections have Stokes’ fellow Bulldogs’ cornerback Tyson Campbell being selected in the first round.

