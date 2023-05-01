Dawgnation Logo

Former Georgia defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. announces transfer destination

Washington went into the transfer portal on April 22, making use of the spring portal window.

Washington signed as a member of the 2022 class, and actually enrolled early so as to get a jumpstart on his college career. He appeared in one game last season and redshirtted. Georgia had been using Washington at the star position.

Georgia saw a total of 15 players make use of the transfer portal during the two open periods. The portal window closed on Sunday.

Of those to transfer, 13 have found new schools at this point. Only wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs have not announced where they are headed next.

All 13 players that have found a new school will be playing for a Power 5 team next season. Washington is the third spring transfer portal player to find his new home. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander transferred to USC, while linebacker Rian Davis ended up at UCF.

The Bulldogs themselves were active in the transfer portal, as they added wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas and defensive back Smoke Bouie. All three arrivals went through spring practice and also transferred in from other SEC schools.

Bouie ended up playing at the cornerback position for Georgia this spring. Georgia signed six defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting cycle. AJ Harris, Daniel Harris and Chris Peal will play at cornerback, while Joenel Aguero, Justyn Rhett and Kyron Jones will line up at safety.

Washington’s father, Marcus Washington Sr., played at Georgia from 2005 through 2009. Washington Jr. is from Grovetown, Ga., and was the No. 147 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.

