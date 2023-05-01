Former Georgia defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. announces transfer destination

Washington went into the transfer portal on April 22, making use of the spring portal window.

Washington signed as a member of the 2022 class, and actually enrolled early so as to get a jumpstart on his college career. He appeared in one game last season and redshirtted. Georgia had been using Washington at the star position.

Georgia saw a total of 15 players make use of the transfer portal during the two open periods. The portal window closed on Sunday.

Of those to transfer, 13 have found new schools at this point. Only wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs have not announced where they are headed next.

All 13 players that have found a new school will be playing for a Power 5 team next season. Washington is the third spring transfer portal player to find his new home. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander transferred to USC, while linebacker Rian Davis ended up at UCF.