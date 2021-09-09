Georgia announces plans to honor former head coach Mark Richt

Richt served as the head coach at Georgia for 15 seasons, with the Bulldogs winning 145 games in that span. Georgia also won two SEC titles in Richt’s time as head coach. Only Vince Dooley has more career wins at Georgia than Richt.

Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt is set to be honored by the University of Georgia at halftime of the game against Missouri, which is set for Nov. 6.

“We are so appreciative of all of Coach Richt’s contributions to the University of Georgia,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. “His impact on Georgia football, the Athletic Association and the Athens community is immeasurable. We are thrilled we are able to honor him at Sanford Stadium this season.”

Richt arrived at Georgia prior to the start of the 2001 season and would remain with the program until the end of the 2015 season. He helped develop a number of Georgia greats, including David Pollack, Todd Gurley, Matthew Stafford and countless others. He won SEC championships in 2002 and 2005, with Georgia winning the SEC East in 2011 and 2012 as well.

Richt has battled multiple health issues in recent years, as he announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s back in July. He also suffered a heart attack in 2019.

Related: Mark Richt believes Parkinson’s symptoms date back to coaching at Georgia

The former Georgia head coach expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“Katharyn and I are excited about being honored on November 6 in Sanford Stadium,” Richt said. “Athens and the University of Georgia have been very special to us and we are humbled to be a part of the great history and tradition of the football program. We also would like to thank the people of Georgia for the love and support we felt throughout our time in Athens.”