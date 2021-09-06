Georgia football-UAB: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 2 game

Georgia will return to Sanford Stadium for the first time this season, with the plan being to welcome a full capacity crowd for the first time since the 2019 season. The Bulldogs opened the season in Charlotte last week.

Following Georgia’s win over Clemson, the Bulldogs will move on to UAB as their week 2 opponent. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice reports as Georgia gets ready for its second game of the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs return to practice on Monday as they move their thoughts from the thrilling week 1 win over Clemson by preparing for UAB.

While the Blazers are a less talented team, this isn’t a game where Georgia can just show up and expect to win. UAB, led by coach Bill Clark, won Conference USA last season while going 6-3. UAB won its first game of the season, beating Jacksonville State 31-0.

The Georgia defense was stout in the opening game, holding Clemson to just three points. The Tigers had just 180 total yards of offense and had sacked Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei seven times.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have plenty of room to improve going forward. Georgia had just 135 passing yards and did not score a touchdown in the game. The Bulldogs were kept in check by Clemson’s stout defense, though the Bulldogs were able to salt the game away late thanks to its rushing attack.

Georgia will be looking to get healthier at wide receiver and tight end. Kearis Jackson did not play any offensive snaps last week, while tight end Darnell Washington was held out with a foot injury. Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will look to get more involved in the passing attack this week against a capable UAB defense.

Georgia football-UAB injury report