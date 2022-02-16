ESPN’s Mina Kimes thinks Matt Stafford is unworthy of NFL Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, shakes hands with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before the start of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Former UGA quarterback Matt Stafford led his team to a win in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and ESPN personality Mina Kimes still doesn’t think it’s enough to earn Stafford a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Kimes voiced her opinion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday morning:

