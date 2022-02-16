ESPN’s Mina Kimes thinks Matt Stafford is unworthy of NFL Hall of Fame
Former UGA quarterback Matt Stafford led his team to a win in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and ESPN personality Mina Kimes still doesn’t think it’s enough to earn Stafford a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame.
Kimes voiced her opinion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday morning:
UGA News
