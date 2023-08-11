WATCH: Everything Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said during fall camp

“I think I have the same edge that I’ve always had. For whatever reason, those things didn’t work out, and when they don’t work out you have to look yourself in the mirror, you don’t point fingers or make excuses, and you come here with a mindset of doing everything possible to help make us successful at the University of Georgia. That’s my edge as an offensive coach. It’s not, ‘Okay, this didn’t work last time in this situation. I’ve got to prove myself this time.’
I always tell the players, there are going to be moments that we have failures and you keep getting yourself back up on your feet because what’s on the other side of failure is success. We know this job has pressure. There’s pressure that comes with this job. I’ve sat in this chair and I understand those pressures. I think I’m older and have more experience now to handle those pressures and focus on our football team, especially our offense - what I’m in charge of - to get them ready to practice on a daily basis and play on Saturdays.”
On how much the offense would have changed regardless of who was at coordinator considering the departures of Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington, etc:
“Each year you try to figure out your identity as an offense. Whether I was sitting there at coordinator or Coach Monken came back, you have to figure out what pieces of the puzzle fit to what things that we did well last year and figure out what changed. Darnell was such a big impact for us, not necessarily just blocking in-line but also being able to block on the perimeter, Stetson’s ability to move - we’ve got to figure out the pieces that fit best for us offensively and that’s part of what fall camp is about.
Day one in the first meeting we talk about competition to our players and building depth, but it’s not competition necessarily going against the defense, it’s competition between position groups. There’s competition between the tight ends and the receivers. Are our tight ends going to step up and we’re still going to be a lot of 12 or are we going to have to be more 11? Those are the things that you’re figuring out through camp, and at the end of the day, you have to put the best guys on the field to give you the best chance to be successful, and then we want to build depth.
If there’s multiple people that can do multiple things that increases our volume as an offense with more things that we can do. So we’re still trying to figure that out at practice. We’ve got a good feel for it right now, but we’ve still got to go play on Saturday in a scrimmage and fine tune things the next 8-9 days until the second scrimmage is over.”