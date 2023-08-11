WATCH: Everything Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said during fall camp

“Well I kind of mentioned it earlier, I think Seth asked the question. When I came back to the University of Georgia in an off-the-field role, as an analyst. As an analyst your number one job is to help the coaches. I wanted to help coach Monken and that staff anyway that I could and also learn. You’re coming in and you’re trying to learn how coach Smart set his practice schedule, how he ran the off season, all those things, but also how coach Monken was running his offense. So you’re learning and then I’ve sat in the chair (offensive coordinator) before too. At first you don’t want a guy that’s got a bunch of ideas.

“You want a guy who when you give him a task, he’s going to get it done. Whatever my task was, i wanted to try to do it to the best of my ability and let him know that he could count on me. Then as the season went on, that trust continued to build between coach Monken and I. He felt more comfortable asking me some questions about what I thought. At the end of the day, I’ve sat in that chair and if he didn’t like my idea, I didn’t get my feelings hurt. I think that’s what you’ve got to do as a good staff member. You’re going to present ideas, we all present ideas, and at the end of the day, the coordinator has got to pick which ideas he wants to put on that call sheet. If he didn’t use my idea, so be it. If he does, great. At the end of the day, I’m going to help those coaches coach those ideas to the players. So just trying to be a sponge in there and help in any way that he asks, no matter whatever it was.”

What Bobo has added to his toolbox from working with Monken:

“They all have a body of plays and they’re all pretty similar when you look at different offenses. Some might focus more on balance, pro-style like use. Some might be more spread. We have elements of all that and I’d like t’d like to think that I’ve had elements of all that in my offenses in the past. I would think the No. 1 thing is more movement, more shifts and motions really to disguise formations and get guys in matchups that are beneficial to our offenses. He really did an outstanding job of that.”

Process of keeping the offense in place but putting his own spin on it:

“The main thing that didn’t change was the terminology. You want to keep the terminology the same for the players. There’ll be little nuances that change of how we do things and a lot of what’s our identity going to be offensively. You might see some changes if our identity changes of who we are offensively. We don’t have a guy that can possibly extend plays as well. We have two of those guys who can but Stetson had elite quickness and the ability to get yourself out of trouble. We don’t have a 6-7 280-pound tight end so I think you’ll see some different things there and I think it would have been a little bit different anyway no matter who is standing up here.”