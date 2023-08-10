ATHENS — Dell McGee began his press conference by answering a question about the positive progress made by Branson Robinson. McGee affirmed that the sophomore running back had a strong spring prior to suffering a foot injury.

Robinson was back out at practice on Tuesday, an encouraging development for the Georgia running back room.

It was a rare moment of positivity from McGee, as the Georgia running backs coach spent a considerable amount of time dealing with some of the very pressing concerns with his position group.

“I would say this: with the injuries — with Kendall and what Branson and even Andrew Paul coming off an ACL — you don’t get a chance to get those physical reps, so you lose out on that,” McGee said. “So they have to really, really, really do extra, whether it’s on their own or me as a coach taking time and making sure that they’re getting those necessary route development and hand development that’s needed to catch.”