By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — Dell McGee began his press conference by answering a question about the positive progress made by Branson Robinson. McGee affirmed that the sophomore running back had a strong spring prior to suffering a foot injury.

ATHENS — Dell McGee began his press conference by answering a question about the positive progress made by Branson Robinson. McGee affirmed that the sophomore running back had a strong spring prior to suffering a foot injury.

Robinson was back out at practice on Tuesday, an encouraging development for the Georgia running back room.

It was a rare moment of positivity from McGee, as the Georgia running backs coach spent a considerable amount of time dealing with some of the very pressing concerns with his position group.

“I would say this: with the injuries — with Kendall and what Branson and even Andrew Paul coming off an ACL — you don’t get a chance to get those physical reps, so you lose out on that,” McGee said. “So they have to really, really, really do extra, whether it’s on their own or me as a coach taking time and making sure that they’re getting those necessary route development and hand development that’s needed to catch.”

McGee was twice asked specifically about Milton’s injury but didn’t elaborate on it. He missed time back in the spring with a hamstring injury and has had multiple knee injuries during his career.

Milton is a leader for the Georgia running back room and his voice is just as loud, even after his most recent setback. It’s why McGee remains confident in what Milton will be able to give the team.

“As competitive as he is, he wants to be out with his teammates doing everything he can,” McGee said. “I will say while he’s rehabbing, he’s maximizing those opportunities. He’s going three times a day. He has outside things he does as well as far as yoga and some other massage therapists that come in. Just happy we’ve got him on our team. He’s battling through fine.”

McGee also provided an update on how Andrew Paul is doing, as the redshirt freshman is nearly a year out from tearing his ACL. Getting him healthy would go a long way in providing depth to the Georgia running back room.

“Just like anyone who’s been through an ACL, he was reluctant to wear his brace,” McGee said. “Then he put the brace back on, took it off. So him taking the brace off is really a good sign that he’s in a good head space. He’s really worked hard to get back to where he is.”

Much like Kirby Smart, McGee had strong praise for walk-on Cash Jones. It’s clear his skillset is closest to Kenny McIntosh, Georgia’s leading rusher from a season ago.

But the comparison sticks more so because of Jones’ ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. McIntosh finished third in both receptions and yards last season for Georgia and was an every-down weapon for the Bulldogs last season.

While the offensive coordinator at Georgia has changed, pass-catching is something Georgia has continued to prioritize that element in running backs.

“Cash catches the ball well out of the backfield. He’s somewhat of a matchup problem for linebackers very similar to James Cook and Kenny McIntosh, who have served in those roles,” McGee said. “The thing I really, really like about Cash is he’s very unselfish. He goes 1,000% every single day, and he does it with a smile on his face. So anything you ask of Cash, he’s more than willing to do.”

This is McGee’s eighth season at Georgia. He’s coached the likes of Nick Chubb and D’Andre Swift and knows how to get the most of his running back room.

He’ll be challenged to do so this season due to all the injuries this group has already had to deal with. But the running backs coach is still confident in how this group will be able to help the 2023 Georgia football team.

“It‘s my job to prepare whoever’s available, whoever’s healthy to perform at a high level,” McGee said. “We’re just really, really concentrated on each day, each moment, winning those small moments without looking into the future, looking at future outcomes. It’s basically, ‘How do I get better daily?’”

Dell McGee talks Georgia running back injuries

