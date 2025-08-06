ATHENS — Mike Bobo can relate to quarterback Gunner Stockton in a number of ways.

The Georgia offensive coordinator, perhaps more than anyone in the history of the program, understands the pressure to produce on the offensive side of the football. For all the years he has been the team’s offensive coordinator on quarterbacks coach, Bobo was also the starting quarterback at Georgia.

Stockton steps into that role on a more full-time basis this season. He got a taste of it at the end of last season and acquitted himself well in the eyes of the offensive coordinator.

“Gunner would probably prepare as hard as anybody on our football team, and he didn’t know if he was going to play a snap,” Bobo said on Wednesday. “So he was ready as far as a preparation standpoint. I know there were certain things he knows he wishes he could have done better, and he’s been working on those things in the offseason and through fall camp so he can be a more efficient player at that position.”

For as well as Stockton looked in the Notre Dame game, the Georgia offense still mustered only 10 points. It will need to be more productive this season.

One early way Georgia hopes to add more juice to the offense comes via the running game. Stockton’s mobility helps in that regard, as his legs are a clear upgrade over former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Not just in picking up rushing yards but also extending plays downfield.

“Gunner’s, not just because his name is Gunner, but he’s a little bit of a gunslinger and working on sometimes everything doesn’t have to be a howitzer, learning how to layer the ball,” Bobo said. “He made a throw yesterday that we pointed out to some things that we had done and trying to just improve on little things every day.”

Bobo recognizes that mindset as a positive. It’s partially why the team responded so well when Stockton entered the SEC Championship Game for an injured Beck last season.

But there is a flip side to that level of aggression. Stockton opens himself up to a lot of hits when he extends plays.

While it’s great to have someone, especially at the quarterback position, who will fight for every yard, it doesn’t help the offense all that much when you’re in the injury tent because your helmet went flying.

“His makeup and his mentality sometimes is, ‘I’m going to go get everything,’” Bobo said. “And there’s a time and place for that. And it’s one thing to say it, and it’s a hard thing to practice because he’s not getting hit.”

It’s difficult to simulate that decision-making process in practice due to the lack of contact. Bobo constantly asks Stockton about his decision making process before, during and after practice.

Still, Georgia is getting Stockton ready in other ways that don’t involve him getting crushed by Georgia teammates.

“He’s getting more opportunities at the decision-making process with two-minute drives,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Wednesday. “He hasn’t had that many of them. He’s getting more now every day — red area. He’s just getting more opportunities to make good decisions. He continues to do that. I think avoiding catastrophic moments is what’s important.”

To this point, Stockton has just 83 pass attempts in his career. He’ll have two games against Marshall and Austin Peay before going on the road to take on Tennessee on Sept. 13.

Bobo understands he’ll have to get the most out of Stockton if Georgia is to be successful this coming season. Stockton though has long trusted Bobo with his development.

Bobo’s father, George, worked with Stockton when he was younger. As a high school recruit, Stockton first committed to play for Bobo at South Carolina, over Georgia. But when Bobo left for the Auburn offensive coordinator job, Stockton shortly flipped his commitment to Georgia.

Now the two will work in tandem as the drivers of the Georgia offense.

Stockton will get the chance to shine and show why he’s such a beloved figure on this team. But it’ll also be on Bobo to make sure to protect the face of the Georgia quarterback position, both literally and figuratively.

“What are you going to do here,” Bobo said of Stockton. “We’re talking about it, and we’re going to have to live through some of that. Because he’s got the mentality of a guy that’s going to go get it, but he’s not 230, 235 pounds. So he’s got to protect himself when he does decide to pull the ball down and run the ball."

Georgia OC Mike Bobo dishes on Gunner Stockton