Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,037 (Sept. 21, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former SEC great Takeo Spikes said on the SEC Network about Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who’s preparing to coach his 100th game with the Bulldogs Saturday night against UAB.

Georgia football podcast: Former SEC great heaps praise on Kirby Smart ahead of milestone game

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to coach his 100th game Saturday, and assuming he wins against UAB -- a game the Bulldogs are favored by more than 40 points -- Smart will become the most successful coach over that span in the history of the SEC.

This fact got the SEC Network’s attention this week, and I’ll discuss on today’s show what they said about Smart and the milestone he’s on the verge of achieving.

Five-minute mark: I discuss why UGA quarterback Carson Beck’s wink in the viral video from halftime of the South Carolina game is perhaps the moment he needs to galvanize DawgNation around him as he prepares to lead the Bulldogs offense in the stretch drive of the season.

15-minute mark: I discuss the challenge facing the UGA offensive line as it shuffles around some pieces in response to Amarius Mims’ ankle injury.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a couple of the league’s teams arguably facing must-win games on Saturday.

50-minute mark: I discuss why UGA is casting a shadow over the weekend’s biggest game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and award a Gator Hater Countdown.