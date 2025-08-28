Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson has reportedly entered into a pretrial diversion following his arrest back on July 16.

Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of marijuana possession of more than one ounce along with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession, use of drug-related objects, and physically holding or supporting, with any part of his or her body, a wireless device while operating a motor vehicle.

According to a report from Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Jackson’s charges will be dismissed in 12 months if he completes the pretrial diversion program. Jackson’s attorney, Billy Healan, confirmed the news to Weiszer.

As a part of the program, Jackson must complete a substance abuse counseling program, pay a $1,000 program fee and stay out of trouble. The Georgia sophomore offensive lineman was accepted into the diversion program on Monday in Superior Court.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had previously said that any punishment will be handled internally and did not publicly comment on if Jackson would be suspended following the arrest. Jackson appeared in every game last season for Georgia, mostly on special teams.

Entering this season, Jackson is viewed as a rotational piece at offensive tackle.

Georgia opens the 2025 season against Marshall on Saturday. The Bulldogs face Austin Peay on Sept. 6 and then visit Tennessee on Sept. 13.