Stetson Bennett back in underdog role with NFL combine approaching, Urban Meyer and Jim Donnan weigh in

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett won’t exactly be back to square one when he takes part in the NFL Combine, but it will be familiar ground in more ways than one. The sites, sounds and likely chilly temperatures of Indianapolis will hold a degree of nostalgia for Bennett and the 11 other two-time championship Georgia players expected at the combine Feb. 28-March 4.

• Stetson Bennett • Robert Beal • Jalen Carter • Kearis Jackson • Broderick Jones • Kenny McIntosh

• Warren McClendon • Jack Podlesny • Kelee Ringo • Nolan Smith • Christopher Smith • Darnell Washington

Only Alabama, with 13 players invited, will have more players than Georgia at the NFL Combine this year. Bennett, as a two-time MVP of the CFP Championship Game and Heisman Trophy finalist, could be in demand as much as any player there because of his unique story. There has never been a player in college football like Bennett before, and the odds are against any future college football walk-on matching his accomplishments ever again. Stetson memory It was just more than a year ago in Lucas Oil Stadium that Bennett stepped up with two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter while the UGA defense held possible No. 1 pick Bryce Young to one TD in a 33-18 win over Alabama in thee CFP Championship Game. Bennett followed up with another championship this season and two more postseason MVP trophies, raising his NFL stock as high as the third round, according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Bennett’s back-to-back CFP Championship Game MVP honors led former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to proclaim Bennett “the most underrated player, I think, that has ever played the game,” during the All Things Covered podcast.

“I can’t believe how small that guy was ... but he’s a monster, his leadership, his toughness, incredible.” Of course, the NFL Combine is a different game with different rules, and Bennett -- listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds -- has been in training in Texas to adjust. Combine challenge Bennett, who has indeed officially accepted his NFL Combine invite per sources, knows there will be challenges. The medical examination portion is just as important as any of the on-field drills, just as the weigh-ins and measurements could discriminate against him. Bennett appeared to play through a mild shoulder injury for a few games this season, but by December he looked as good as ever. Bennett passed for 976 yards and 11 TDs in postseason wins over LSU (50-30), Ohio State (42-41) and TCU (65-7). As for Bennett falling short on prototypical NFL height and weight charts, it’s worth noting Alabama’s Young is of similar stature. Further, the proliferation of offenses featuring mobile quarterbacks and spread formations should provide more opportunities for smaller, fleet-footed signal callers like Bennett.

