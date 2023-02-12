Georgia quarterbacks Jake Fromm and D.J. Shockley share thoughts on Stetson Bennett

ATHENS -- Jake Fromm and D.J. Shockley understand Stetson Bennett in a way few others can, and they are obviously pulling for their fellow Georgia quarterback alum. Bennett quarterbacked UGA football to a second consecutive CFP Championship last season, raising his NFL Draft stock along the way. The 25-year-old Heisman Trophy finalist was one of 12 departing Bulldogs invited to the NFL combine, where he’s expected to attend some 2 1/2 weeks from now. RELATED: Stetson Bennett shares inside of huddle during his clutch drive to beat Ohio State

It’s fair to say Bennett has his work cut out for him, as NFL teams have questions about his size, arm talent, and now judgement after his untimely arrest on public intoxication charges two weeks ago in Dallas. “I hate to see what’s happening to him now because he’s really a great kid,” said Shockley, who like Fromm and Bennett once quarterbacked Georgia to an SEC Championship game victory, beating LSU 34-13 in 2005. “Obviously what he’s done the last couple years has been big for the entire university. I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope this is something he gets past and something that doesn’t happen again.”

SEC NEWS: 4 Georgia takeaways on Texas and Oklahoma entering SEC year early Fromm remains close to Bennett after helping him along in 2017, and again in 2019 after Bennett returned from his transfer to Jones (Miss.) Junior College.

Bennett was named the offensive MVP of two CFP Championship Games, proving to have a knack for clutch performances. But just as Kirby Smart evaluates and projects recruits on their future and potential at the next level, so, too, do NFL teams. Contrary to the popular but misguided narrative, Bennett has always carried confidence in himself and does not see himself as an underdog. But Bennett seemed to indicate at the team’s championship celebration that he harbored resentment toward those who doubted the team. Man, y’all burned us, y’all kept telling us how bad we were,” Bennett said before the crowd at Sanford Stadium last month. “And we kept winning, And kept embarrassing people …. Screw it, we got two rings.” WATCH: Stetson Bennett speech draws strong reaction from Georgia fans