By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Stetson Bennett is ready to work his way up and show improvement after his heavily scrutinized up-and-down preseason performances.

Bennett, who made the Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster as the backup quarterback to Matthew Stafford, will primarily operate with the scout team until called upon to do more.

“I think it’s beneficial for whoever your backup is to get those reps on the “look” team, and then every now and then you’ll sprinkle them in,” Rams coach Sean McVay said this week.

“That’s why there is such a premium on doing a great job of becoming a Pros Pro in the absence of all the physical repetitions that Matthew is going to get as the starter throughout the season.”

Bennett flashed playmaking ability at times this preseason while getting the lion’s share of the work at quarterback for the Rams.

Bennett was 36-of-62 passing for 347 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions over the course of three games in the preseason.

Pro Football Focus, an independent service, graded Bennett last among the 70 NFL quarterbacks who attempted passes in the preseason.

The former Georgia quarterback has been at the bottom before, of course, beginning his career as a walk-on in Athens before going to junior college for a year and returning to UGA.

Bennett told the Athletic it’s a matter of him being coached up to handle the position.

“I’m coachable because I don’t know,” Bennett said, per The Athletic. “Like, if you tell me what to do, I can do it. That’s always been my … I can adapt. I can do it. But I don’t know this league.”

McVay said he’s looking forward to Los Angeles QB coach Zac Robinson working to bring along Bennett, who was the Rams’ fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“That will be a really important part of Zac Robinson’s job, continuing to develop Stetson,” McVay said. “And then hopefully, we’ll be able to get a good guy back on the practice squad with us, and we’re always evaluating for the totality and competitiveness of our roster.”

The Rams were able to re-sign veteran Brett Rypien to their practice squad on Wednesday, an indication competition for the back-up job will continue.

Bennett is in position to show just how capable he can be now that he’s in a prime backup spot, potentially one play after from being on the field in an NFL game.

“He’s an incredible college quarterback, but now he’s getting ready to be a pro, and he’s got to get himself in a headspace where he can answer those questions and be the backup the NFL wants,” Former NFL scout Jim Nagy said leading up to the draft, assessing Bennett’s pro football future.

“They want steady, dependable guys in that quarterback room, and he’s used to being ‘The Guy.’ "

Bennett said earlier this week he’s willing to be coached as hard as it takes and sounds determined to fill the role the Rams want after a rocky performance in his final preseason game.

“I like to be coached,” Bennett told The Athletic. “Like, if something is wrong, tell me. Get on me. I’ll fix it, because I want to. Yell at me. Tell me to do better, because I’ve got to do better for the team.

“As we’re going, (we are) feeling people out. (But) I told them, ‘Don’t worry about any of that stuff. Don’t worry about that. I just want to be the best football player I can be, whatever it takes.’ "

NFL preseason rookie PFF rank grades, stats

2. Aidan O’Connell 43-62 (.694) 482 yds; 3 TD, 0 INT

14. Dorian Thompson-Robinson 37-58 (.638) 440 yds; 2 TD, 0 INT

15. Sean Clifford 41-57 (.719) 391 yds; 1 TD, 2 INT

22. Tanner McKee 39-72 (.542) 453 yds; 1 TD, 0 INT

34. C.J. Stroud 11-20 (.550) 89 yds; 1 TD, 1 INT

43. Clayton Tune 34-59 (.576) 353 yds; 1 TD, 1 INT

47. Bryce Young 14-24 (.583) 129 yds; 1 TD, 0 INT

56. Jaren Hall 26-48 (.542) 264 yds; 1 TD, 1 INT

61. Will Levis 9-14 (.643) 85 yds; 0 TD, 1 INT

62. Anthony Richardson 13-29 (.448) 145 yds; 0 TD, 1 INT

