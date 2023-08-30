Stetson Bennett is ready to work his way up and show improvement after his heavily scrutinized up-and-down preseason performances.

Bennett, who made the Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster as the backup quarterback to Matthew Stafford, will primarily operate with the scout team until called upon to do more.

“I think it’s beneficial for whoever your backup is to get those reps on the “look” team, and then every now and then you’ll sprinkle them in,” Rams coach Sean McVay said this week.

“That’s why there is such a premium on doing a great job of becoming a Pros Pro in the absence of all the physical repetitions that Matthew is going to get as the starter throughout the season.”