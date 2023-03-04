Darnell Washington sets tight end measurement record at 2023 NFL Combine

“I feel like I’m the most unique tight end here; I’m not saying I’m the best,” Washington said. “I’m very humble. It’s just when you talk about size, I’m bigger, heavier than most of the tight ends. You’ll just have to see the 40.”

Darnell Washington gave a humble answer when asked on Friday if he was the best tight end in the draft class.

Those numbers could’ve been higher, but Washington knew he was simply playing his role in Georgia’s offense.

“I knew at the University of Georgia I wasn’t getting 40-50 catches; we had Brock Bowers, Ladd (McConkey). There’s only one football,” Washington said. “You can’t give it to everyone. I embraced the role in blocking. That’s the mindset there.”

Washington’s favorite NFL tight end is Mark Andrews, who will now work with Washington’s former offensive coordinator Todd Monken in Baltimore. He hopes that when he gets to the NFL he can show teams he can play as well as the pro bowler.

Washington didn’t give a stated goal for his 40-yard dash but he’ll run on Saturday, along with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and wide receiver Kearis Jackson. Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo both put forth strong 40 times already this week.

“I feel like I have lots of untouched talent when it comes to that area,” Washington said on his ability as a pass catcher. “In high school I was getting the ball 60 times a season. From that, coming to college and not so much in that area. When I tap into that potential, that’s going to be crazy to see.”

Darnell Washington discusses his goals at 2023 NFL Combine

