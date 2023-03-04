Darnell Washington sets tight end measurement record at 2023 NFL Combine
Darnell Washington gave a humble answer when asked on Friday if he was the best tight end in the draft class.
“I feel like I’m the most unique tight end here; I’m not saying I’m the best,” Washington said. “I’m very humble. It’s just when you talk about size, I’m bigger, heavier than most of the tight ends. You’ll just have to see the 40.”
Those numbers could’ve been higher, but Washington knew he was simply playing his role in Georgia’s offense.
“I knew at the University of Georgia I wasn’t getting 40-50 catches; we had Brock Bowers, Ladd (McConkey). There’s only one football,” Washington said. “You can’t give it to everyone. I embraced the role in blocking. That’s the mindset there.”
Washington’s favorite NFL tight end is Mark Andrews, who will now work with Washington’s former offensive coordinator Todd Monken in Baltimore. He hopes that when he gets to the NFL he can show teams he can play as well as the pro bowler.
Washington didn’t give a stated goal for his 40-yard dash but he’ll run on Saturday, along with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and wide receiver Kearis Jackson. Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo both put forth strong 40 times already this week.
“I feel like I have lots of untouched talent when it comes to that area,” Washington said on his ability as a pass catcher. “In high school I was getting the ball 60 times a season. From that, coming to college and not so much in that area. When I tap into that potential, that’s going to be crazy to see.”
Darnell Washington discusses his goals at 2023 NFL Combine
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- C.J. Stroud had more to say about Georgia football at NFL Combine
- Chris Smith turns in 4.62 40-yard dash but scouts confident he plays faster: ‘He is a playmaker’
- Nolan Smith demonstrates what the new Georgia football standard should look like
- Cameron Coleman: Fast-rising 2024 WR hears daily from the ‘Dawgs and expects to take an OV to UGA
- Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett begins next chapter of football journey at 2023 NFL Combine
- WATCH: Nolan Smith gives an actual recruiting pitch after giving Georgia football the perfect recruiting pitch
UGA News
- Darnell Washington sets tight end measurement record at 2023 NFL Combine
- Chris Smith turns in 4.62 40-yard dash but scouts confident he plays faster: ‘He is a playmaker’
- Kirby Smart at forefront of pending rules changes that will shorten games
- Felony charge against Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas reportedly dropped
- Kelee Ringo wows in 40-yard dash, continues Georgia football trend