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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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ArticleArticle Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
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Dawgs in the NFL: Matthew Stafford sets franchise record during win over …
Plenty of former Georgia Bulldogs were making plays during Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday.
Hunter DeLauder
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Former Florida safety ejected after spitting at Brock Bowers
C.J. Gardner-Johnson has long toed the line between aggressive and dirty. He crossed said line on Sunday in a game between the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.
Connor Riley
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Dawgs in the NFL: Even in a loss, Brock Bowers makes history
While it was a relatively quiet day for former Georgia players in Week 4 of the NFL season, there were still plenty of performances to take note of.
Hunter DeLauder
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Dawgs in the NFL: Steelers’ Darnell Washington has career day in win over …
Georgia players were all over the field making plays during Week 3 of the NFL season. From Thursday night in Green Bay to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and more to come this Monday …
Hunter DeLauder
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Brock Bowers, Nakobe Dean a dynamic duo as Raiders move to 3-0
It was just like old times for Brock Bowers and Nakobe Dean, teammates on Georgia’s 2021 CFP championship team, but at the NFL level and with different team colors.
Mike Griffith
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