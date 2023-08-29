Among the Bulldogs poised to have a strong season include linebacker Nakobe Dean and wide receiver George Pickens. Both are entering their second season and have a chance to really blossom as NFL players. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and Lewis Cine are among the Bulldogs who are looking to bounce back from injuries.

A handful of veterans are in new places, as Leonard Floyd is now a Buffalo Bill and Justin Houston will play for the Carolina Panthers. Among some of the players cut on Tuesday include Jake Fromm, Justin Shaffer and Mark Webb.

The 2023 NFL season gets started on Sept. 7 when the Kansas City Cheifs take on the Detroit Lions. Below, you can see every Georgia football player who is on an NFL roster.

Georgia football players on 2023 NFL rosters

Kansas City Chiefs (1): Malik Herring, defensive end

Las Vegas Raiders (3): Zamir White, running back, John Jenkins, defensive tackle, Chris Smith, defensive back*

Los Angeles Chargers (2): Tre’ McKitty, tight end, Jamaree Salyer, offensive lineman