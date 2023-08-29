clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Among the Bulldogs poised to have a strong season include linebacker Nakobe Dean and wide receiver George Pickens. Both are entering their second season and have a chance to really blossom as NFL players. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and Lewis Cine are among the Bulldogs who are looking to bounce back from injuries.

A handful of veterans are in new places, as Leonard Floyd is now a Buffalo Bill and Justin Houston will play for the Carolina Panthers. Among some of the players cut on Tuesday include Jake Fromm, Justin Shaffer and Mark Webb.

The 2023 NFL season gets started on Sept. 7 when the Kansas City Cheifs take on the Detroit Lions. Below, you can see every Georgia football player who is on an NFL roster.

Georgia football players on 2023 NFL rosters

Kansas City Chiefs (1): Malik Herring, defensive end

Las Vegas Raiders (3): Zamir White, running back, John Jenkins, defensive tackle, Chris Smith, defensive back*

Los Angeles Chargers (2): Tre’ McKitty, tight end, Jamaree Salyer, offensive lineman

Cleveland Browns (1): Nick Chubb, running back

Cincinnati Bengals (1): Trey Hill, offensive lineman

Pittsburgh Steelers (3): George Pickens, wide receiver, Darnell Washington, tight end, Broderick Jones, offensive tackle

Baltimore Ravens (3): Ben Cleveland, offensive tackle, Roquan Smith, inside linebacker, Nick Moore, long snapper (injured)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2): Travon Walker, defensive end, Tyson Campbell, cornerback

Tennessee Titans (2): Kearis Jackson, wide receiver, Monty Rice, linebacker

Indianapolis Colts (1): Isaiah McKenzie, wide receiver

Miami Dolphins (2): Isaiah Wynn, offensive lineman, Channing Tindall, inside linebacker

New England Patriots (1): David Andrews, offensive lineman

New York Jets (1): Mecole Hardman, wide receiver

Buffalo Bills (2): James Cook, running back, Leonard Floyd, outside linebacker

Los Angeles Rams: (4) Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Stetson Bennett, quarterback, Warren McClendon, offensive tackle, Derion Kendrick, cornerback

San Francisco 49ers (3): Chris Conley, wide receiver, Charlie Woerner, tight end, Robert Beal, defensive end

Seattle Seahawks (1): Kenny McIntosh, running back*

Arizona Cardinals (1): Jonathan Ledbetter, defensive lineman

Green Bay Packers (3): Devonte Wyatt, defensive lineman, Quay Walker, inside linebacker, Eric Stokes, cornerback

Minnesota Vikings (1): Lewis Cine, safety

Atlanta Falcons (2): John FitzPatrick, tight end, Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker

Carolina Panthers (1): Justin Houston, outside linebacker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1): safety, Jake Camarda, punter

New York Giants (2): Andrew Thomas, offensive tackle, Azeez Ojulari, outside linebacker

Philadelphia Eagles (6): D’Andre Swift, running back, Jordan Davis, defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, defensive lineman, Nolan Smith, outside linebacker, Nakobe Dean, inside linebacker, Kelee Ringo, cornerback

