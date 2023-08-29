Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,019 (Aug. 28, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a humorous exchange between Georgia coach Kirby Smart and ESPN’s Rece Davis regarding Davis’ doubts about UGA for the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart jokingly calls out ESPN host for ‘homer’ pick

Beginning of the show: Many Georgia fans were upset after ESPN’s flagship college football show, GameDay, featured a segment in which each of its so-called “experts” picked Alabama to win the SEC this season.

Those that would have liked to give ESPN’s personalities a piece of their mind will be happy to know that UGA coach Kirby Smart recently had a chance to do just that -- at least in a joking way.

I’ll share the exchange that Smart had with ESPN GameDay host Rece Davis regarding Davis’ skepticism about whether the Bulldogs can win a third-straight national championship.