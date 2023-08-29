Here is how Georgia football goes 7-5 in 2023

ATHENS — Kirby Smart made it clear he never said Georgia was going 7-5 last year.

“If I ever thought we were going 7-5, they need to check me into a psychiatric ward ‘cause I never thought that, I never said that, I never expressed that,” Smart said. “I saw some thing where a player said that on the field or something, but these players read more stuff on Twitter and social media then I do. So what I bring to them is maybe a level of disrespect before maybe one game or two games, but not a season or not a thought of that.”

Those players would be Nolan Smith and Zion Logue. Smart went on to add that individual slights from the media might work for a game or two but it won’t motivate an entire team over the course of a season.

Especially one as good as Georgia. The Bulldogs are going to be favored in every single game they play this fall. They enter the season as the No. 1 team in the country in both polls. And while a few national media pundits don’t think they’ll win the SEC, most who cover the team on a daily basis see Georgia going unbeaten during the regular season.