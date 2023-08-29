Here is how Georgia football goes 7-5 in 2023

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart made it clear he never said Georgia was going 7-5 last year.

“If I ever thought we were going 7-5, they need to check me into a psychiatric ward ‘cause I never thought that, I never said that, I never expressed that,” Smart said. “I saw some thing where a player said that on the field or something, but these players read more stuff on Twitter and social media then I do. So what I bring to them is maybe a level of disrespect before maybe one game or two games, but not a season or not a thought of that.”

Those players would be Nolan Smith and Zion Logue. Smart went on to add that individual slights from the media might work for a game or two but it won’t motivate an entire team over the course of a season.

Especially one as good as Georgia. The Bulldogs are going to be favored in every single game they play this fall. They enter the season as the No. 1 team in the country in both polls. And while a few national media pundits don’t think they’ll win the SEC, most who cover the team on a daily basis see Georgia going unbeaten during the regular season.

So instead of going game-by-game and predicting the Bulldogs to go 12-0, let’s instead look at what all would have to happen for Georgia to actually finish 7-5. Smart has done it in a regular season before, as the Bulldogs went 7-5 in Smart’s first season. That year included losses to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida and Georgia Tech.

All foes on Georgia’s 2023 schedule.

Sept. 2: UT-Martin 52-7 win

Sept. 9: Ball State 48-10 win

There’s not much point in spending a lot of time on these two opponents. Georgia’s back-ups could win these games with ease.

Sept. 16: South Carolina, 31-17 win

Even in a 7-5 season, I still don’t see South Carolina having the horses to beat Georgia. South Carolina did beat Tennessee and Clemson a season ago, but this Georgia team is different than both of those flawed teams.

Sept. 23: UAB, 56-3 win

Sept. 30: @ Auburn 31-27 loss

Hugh Freeze has gotten the best of Smart before. The 45-14 Ole Miss win over Georgia in 2016 is still the worst loss of Smart’s tenure as Georgia’s head coach. This is also Georgia’s first road game with a new quarterback in Carson Beck. Jordan-Hare Stadium will undoubtedly be rocking and let’s say the environment gets to the offense. There’s enough Auburn devil magic for the Tigers to land their first signature win over the Freeze era and give Georgia its first regular season since 2020.

Oct. 7: Kentucky 24-20 loss

And Georgia suffers back-to-back defeats. Kentucky has always played Georgia tough. With transfer quarterback Devin Leary and a capable group of wide receivers, the Wildcats finally have enough offense to stretch out a win. This would be Georgia’s first home defeat since 2019.

Oct. 14: @ Vanderbilt 45-7 win

Oct. 28: vs. Florida 21-17 loss

This is a nightmare scenario and so that nightmare includes a loss to hated Florida. The Gators may not have much of a passing game, but Florida should be improved on the lines of scrimmage in year 2 under Billy Napier. They’ll shorten the game and do just enough against Georgia’s defensive line, which Smart has repeatedly said isn’t as deep or talented in recent years, to squeeze out a win.

Nov. 4: Missouri 31-13 win

Nov. 11: Ole Miss 41-35 loss

Lane Kiffin gets the best of Smart in their first matchup as head coaches. The run defense, which was leaky against Florida, opens up like a damn against the Rebels and star tailback Quinshon Judkins. Especially as injuries mount, as is always the case at this time of year. This would be Georgia’s second home defeat of the season.

Nov. 18: @ Tennessee 42-28 loss

At last, Josh Heupel’s offense finally gets the best of Smart’s defense. After scoring just 30 points against Georgia in the previous two matchups, Heupel and Joe Milton(or Nico Iamaleava) get the best of a worn-down Georgia defense. The offense, like it did against Auburn, struggles on with a loud environment. This gives Georgia its fifth loss of the season.

Nov. 25: @ Georgia Tech 31-24 win

Final Analysis: As Smart said, anyone who thinks Georgia will go 7-5 belongs in a psychiatric ward. This team is too talented and too deep to let that happen. Even with questions about this team, every team in the country has questions.

In actuality, I believe Georgia will once again go 12-0. Could they lose during the regular season? Certainly. It almost happened against Missouri last season.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Here is how Georgia football goes 7-5 in 2023
ATHENS — Kirby Smart made it clear he never said Georgia was going 7-5 last year.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How Brock Bowers brings out the best in Georgia football: ‘I call him …
ATHENS — When someone is able to beat Brock Bowers at something, they won’t hesitate to offer it up. Even if they’re quick to undermine their own success by praising Bowers …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Latest injuries to Georgia running back position only further impact 2023 …
ATHENS — Georgia’s running backs can’t seem to catch a break. They can rupture a patella tendon, pull a hamstring or strain a knee ligament.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Assessing the Georgia football injury situation exiting fall camp
ATHENS — When you practice as physically as Georgia does, injuries are bound to happen. Especially during the grueling fall camp Georgia conducts every August.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers coming out of fall camp
Winner: Carson Beck
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

SEC Network star Paul Finebaum sees Georgia football 3-peat in …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart jokingly calls out ESPN host …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart singles out 3 Georgia players who had great fall camps

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart: ‘Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart provides insight into Georgia running back plan heading …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.