Jack Podlesny signs with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent

Podlesny followed Rodrigo Blankenship at Georgia and played up to the high standard set by the former Colts kicker. Podlesny made 61 of his 78 career kicks, good for 82 percent. As a senior, he also handled kickoff duties for the Bulldogs.

Podlesny was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2022 after making 26 of his 31 field goal attempts.

The Georgia kicker began his career as a walk-on but quickly made a name for himself for the Bulldogs. He ended the 2020 season by making a 53-yard field goal win the Peach Bowl for Georgia.