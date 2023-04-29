Jack Podlesny signs with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent
Podlesny followed Rodrigo Blankenship at Georgia and played up to the high standard set by the former Colts kicker. Podlesny made 61 of his 78 career kicks, good for 82 percent. As a senior, he also handled kickoff duties for the Bulldogs.
Podlesny was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2022 after making 26 of his 31 field goal attempts.
The Georgia kicker began his career as a walk-on but quickly made a name for himself for the Bulldogs. He ended the 2020 season by making a 53-yard field goal win the Peach Bowl for Georgia.
Podlesny also made field goals in each of the past two national championship games. His performance in the 2022 win over Alabama was huge as the Georgia offense struggled early before turning things on late.
Podlesny actually played mostly soccer in high school, not really transitioning to football until later in his high school career.
Georgia has put a number of kickers in the NFL over the years, including Blankenship and Blair Walsh.
Georgia had 10 players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
What an NFL team is getting in Jack Podlesny
