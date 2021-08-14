Jake Fromm comes through for Buffalo, leads last-minute, game-winning drive

Jake Fromm made the most of his first game action since leaving Georgia, leading a last-minute, game-winning drive for the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Fromm hit rookie Marquez Stevenson with a fourth-down, 42-yard strike to sustain a drive that Tyler Bass capped with a 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to lift Buffalo to the 16-15 win over Detroit in this preseason game.

It was the sort of poise the Bills anticipated when they selected Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.