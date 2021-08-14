Jake Fromm comes through for Buffalo, leads last-minute, game-winning drive
Jake Fromm made the most of his first game action since leaving Georgia, leading a last-minute, game-winning drive for the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.
Fromm hit rookie Marquez Stevenson with a fourth-down, 42-yard strike to sustain a drive that Tyler Bass capped with a 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to lift Buffalo to the 16-15 win over Detroit in this preseason game.
It was the sort of poise the Bills anticipated when they selected Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
“The thing with Jake is, he has been there before,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott told the AP. “He’s been in big games before, those moments.”
Still, Fromm’s performance at Ford Field on Friday night was his first game action since leading Georgia to a 26-14 win over Baylor on Jan. 1, 2020.
There was no preseason last year on account of COVID.
Fromm spent last season working out in isolation as Buffalo’s Covid-19 emergency quarterback.
“Last year, it was was hard to make those game-like scenarios,” Fromm said. “That’s why it feels awesome for me.”
Fromm was 8-of-13 passing for 65 yards in his NFL debut, and he was sacked twice.