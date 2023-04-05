Nolan Smith shoots up NFL Draft board, Jalen Carter stabilizes as Top 5 pick, per ESPN’s Todd McShay

ATHENS — Georgia will have three first-round NFL Draft picks according to the latest mock draft from ESPN analyst Todd McShay. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is expected to be the first Bulldog off the board, per McShay, going No. 5 overall to the Seattle Seahawks.

Carter “is probably the most talented player in the class but has some off-field concerns,” McShay said, referring to the plea bargain the Georgia defensive tackle reached after being charged with racing and reckless driving. It wasn’t so long ago that some NFL Draft analyst were predicting Carter might fall outside the Top 10 on account of perceived character issues. WATCH: DawgNation’s 20-minute interview with Jalen Carter, who the DT really is as person But Georgia coach Kirby Smart set some of that straight on Pro Day, when he shared the “football character” that Carter displayed and what it meant to the Bulldogs’ championship hopes. “Jalen didn’t have to come back and play after his first (ankle) injury, nor after his second (knee) injury,” Smart pointed out. “Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in in games he was hurt. The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. “I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. That’s a lot of things you can say about him.”

Terry Robiskie, a 38-year NFL coaching veteran, put Carter’s issues into perspective and said he didn’t think it would affect the All-American’s draft stock. WATCH: Veteran NFL coach gives pro football take on what Jalen Carter’s issues really mean McShay must agree in his recent paysite article, as three of the forecasted picks ahead of him are quarterbacks, and the other is Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson. McShay threw a bit of a change-up in his projections when he moved UGA outside linebacker Nolan Smith ahead of offensive tackle Broderick Jones. McShay has Smith going No. 12 to the Houston Texans, saying “Smith is a great fit here because he can get after the quarterback as an edge rusher on passing downs or drop into an off-the-ball role on early downs.” Houston was 26th in the NFL in yards-per-play surrendered and 27th in defensive efficiency rating, per ESPN.

Smith, meanwhile, showed his explosiveness at the NFL Combine by running an eye-popping 4.38-second time in the 40-yard dash and delivering and moving media presentation. WATCH: Nolan Smith shed tears for Devin Willock, sets new Georgia battle cry The Pittsburgh Steelers will grab Jones with the 18th overall pick according to McShay, who likes Jones’ feet and power. McShay predicted two more Georgia players will be selected in the second round, with Kelee Ringo going No. 36 overall to the L.A. Rams and Darnell Washington No. 40 to New Orleans. WATCH: Kelee Ringo stands up for Georgia football at NFL Combine The NFL Draft starts on April 27 and runs through April 29.

