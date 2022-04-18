Jordan Davis: How the 2022 NFL Draft hopeful who ‘wasn’t supposed to be here’ became a Georgia football icon

Related: WATCH: Jordan Davis leads Redcoat band, scores touchdown and sings fight song in ‘special’ senior day But then again, 6-foot-6 defensive tackles that run 4.78 40-yard dashes don’t usually walk the earth. That’s what perhaps makes Davis such a unique prospect, one who will likely be taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis arrived at Georgia with little fanfare as a 3-star recruit in the 2018 signing class. Some talent evaluators believed he would succeed as an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. But Kirby Smart always raved about the impact Davis could have on the defensive side of the ball.

He first emerged as a rotational player as a freshman before becoming the starting nose tackle in Georgia’s defense for the 2019 season. From that point on, Georgia fielded one of the best run defenses in college football. Georgia ranked first or second in rush defense in each of the last three years with Davis at the center of it all. Davis could’ve entered the NFL draft a year ago, with his prowess as a run defender well-established by that point. But he, along with fellow Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, both elected to return for one last ride at Georgia, together. Those two helped establish the tone for the Georgia defense this year. The two constantly required double teams, freeing up Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and others to make more plays for the Bulldogs. But it all began in the middle with Davis.