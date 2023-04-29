Kelee Ringo taken by Philadelphia Eagles in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 105 pick in the draft. Ringo is a 6-foot-2, 207 pound cornerback from Tacoma, Wash. He was a two-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs. He is the third Bulldog taken by the Eagles in this draft. As a redshirt sophomore, Ringo started 15 games for the Bulldogs. He was a Second Team All-SEC selection last season. He finished with 42 tackles and 2 interceptions last year. He had four interceptions in his career to go along with 15 pass breakups.

Ringo made the most iconic play in school history, when he intercepted Bryce Young to clinch the 2022 National Championship game. Ringo returned the interception for a touchdown, putting the winning touches on Georgia’s 33-18 win. Ringo had an up-and-down season this past year at Georgia as he did give up some deep pass plays in coverage. But he also intercepted Will Levis and Hendon Hooker during the year. The Georgia cornerback has a rare size and speed combo. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine, with some comparing him to long-time standout Patrick Peterson.

Some scouts think that Ringo may ultimately be a safety, as his biggest concern comes with locating the football. He is an exceptional tackler. He also brings a championship pedigree to the field. “My determination to win, my competitiveness. I feel like I fight through adversity like no other,” Ringo said. “Just continue to work and always have room to grow. Especially with how young I am. I feel like my upside is there 100 percent.”