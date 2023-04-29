Kenny McIntosh 2023 NFL Draft thoughts entering final day: ‘It’s a business’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia team captain Kenny McIntosh was surrounded by friends and family watching the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, playing a spirited game of spades with his brothers as the second- and third-round picks ticked off the board. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs’ dynamically diverse tailback, it was not in the cards for him to be selected on Day Two of the NFL Draft. “I wanted my name off the board of course,” McIntosh said, “but even going into college at Georgia, I had to wait my time and be patient.

“I’m keeping that in the back of my mind. I’m definitely willing to work my way up.” The 2023 NFL Draft resumes at noon on Saturday and will be televised by ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. McIntosh laughed and joked with older brothers R.J. (Miami Dolphins defensive lineman) and Deon (Ottawa-CFL back) Friday night, seemingly unshaken despite the uncertainty of his future.

McIntosh was the”Alpha Leader” in the Georgia offensive huddle last season, according to Coach Kirby Smart, a universally-liked player known for his charisma and enthusiasm. McIntosh was as reliable in offseason workouts and team meetings as he was with the ball in his hands, a trait NFL teams take into consideration when evaluating players. Georgia fans will remember McIntosh for his clutch performances, as he was able to jump start the offense in the handful of contests where the passing game struggled.

Smart mentioned only two key player performances during the Bulldogs CFP Championship Celebration. One of them was Jalen Carter’s domination in the historical No. 1 vs. No. 1 game between Georgia and Tennessee. The other player reference from the head coach was McIntosh’s season-saving performance at Missouri, one of the instances last season the passing game appeared flustered. Unbeknownst to fans and media at the time, McIntosh had been limited in practice throughout the week by injury. But with the season on the line, McIntosh played through it, putting the team on his shoulders with a tackle-breaking fourth down run with Georgia down 10 points in the fourth quarter. McIntosh was thinking team-first on Friday night, too, expressing empathy as other two-time championship Bulldogs saw their draft position fall short of projections. Darnell Washington dropped 60 spots lower than ESPN projected, while cornerback Kelee Ringo joins McIntosh and several other two-time champion Bulldogs on the undrafted list entering Saturday.

“We were all thinking the same thing, it’s a business,” McIntosh said. “That’s what people have to understand. “You have to be the right fit for certain teams, and they are looking for certain things. These coaches know what they are doing.” McIntosh said he’s sure the 4.62-second time he ran in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine has led to him still being on the board. McIntosh starred in basketball as well as football while in high school, but the program did not have a track program, so his training in that area is limited. The attributes McIntosh is best known for are his vision, burst, change of direction, and reliable hands, though he also has also flashed home run football speed with the ball in his hands. Running a straight line is not his forte.