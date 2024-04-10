We’re just over two weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has put out his latest mock draft.

In this edition, Kiper mapped out how he thought the first 64 picks of the draft would go. In total, the ESPN draft expert has 5 Bulldogs coming off the board in the first two rounds.

That actually tops what Georgia did a season ago, when just three players were taken in the first two rounds.

Tight end Brock Bowers is still the first Bulldog expected to be taken, as Kiper has the Georgia tight end landing with the New York Jets at pick No. 10.

“I think the NFL is going to allow him to utilize his skillset even better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bowers in a recent interview with 92.9 The Game. “They’re a pass first league. He’s a weapon. He can block, that’s great and we asked him to block, but he didn’t have to do that out there.

“They’re going to use the guy all over the place. He’s smart, is one of the best hands catchers and in adjusting to the ball that I’ve ever been around. He can contort his body, I’ve seen some of the catches in practice that are just unreal. I think he’s going to be a great weapon for teams.”

Kiper does see a second Bulldog landing in the first round, as offensive tackle Amarius Mims is set to land with the Green Bay Packers with the No. 25 pick.

Kiper has Green Bay taking two Bulldogs with its first two picks, as Javon Bullard is projected to be taken with the No. 58 overall pick. Green Bay took Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so there is some precedent there.

At pick No. 39, McConkey sees the Carolina Panthers taking wide receiver Ladd McConkey. If the Georgia wide receiver were to go this high, McConkey would become the highest-drafted wide receiver of the Smart era.

As for Kamari Lassiter, Kiper does the Georgia cornerback staying in the state of Georgia, as Kiper has Lassiter landing with the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 43.

“If the Falcons address their pass rush in Round 1, they should take the best available cornerback in Round 2,” Kiper Jr. said. “They picked off just eight passes last season and need to add competition on the other side of A.J. Terrell.

“Lassiter, who has some experience playing in the slot, held opposing quarterbacks to a 29% completion rate as the primary defender in coverage, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That was the seventh-best mark in the FBS.”

No program has had more players taken in the last three than Georgia, as 34 Bulldogs have been drafted over that span. While Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Tykee Smith may have to wait until the third day of the draft to hear their names called, Georgia is once again expected to have close to double-digit draft picks.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25. This year’s draft will be held in Detroit.