ATHENS — NFL analyst continue to piece together the the 2024 NFL Draft as the first-round approaches, and Georgia football remains a steady force in the mix.

The Bulldogs, who have had 34 players selected over the past three drafts — including a record 15 in the 2022 draft — might again feature double-digit draft picks under the best-case scenario.

Brock Bowers, projected to be the first tight end off the board and a first-round pick, was recognized as the “best seam-stretcher” among pass catchers in the draft in the most recent ESPN-Plus pay-site article.

ESPN notes how one-third of Bowers routes run were for deep passes, which ranked fifth among the tight ends.

Former Georgia star Adonai Mitchell, who had a touchdown catch in each of the Bulldogs’ CFP wins in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Texas, was named the “most sudden pass-catcher” in this draft class.

To illustrate just how talented Georgia’s receiving corps has been the past three seasons, UGA fan-favorite Ladd McConkey was named the “best at getting open,” per ESPN.

“McConkey has the change-of-direction speed to shake defenders at the break point and the route mechanics to separate in tight quarters,” the ESPN article said.

“His tape is full of one-on-one wins versus SEC competition.”

Georgia’s defense might not be as well-represented as it had been recently — the Bulldogs produced an eye-popping five first-round defensive lineman the past two seasons.

But steady cornerback Kamari Lassiter has made a case as a first-round talent, depending on how teams interpret his 40-yard Pro Day time.

Lassiter was named “best run support, outside,” often hurling his frame into the top backs in the nation on perimeter plays.

Georgia has several other notable players who should be drafted, including defensive backs Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith, center Sedric Van Pran, receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and tailbacks Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.