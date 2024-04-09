ATHENS — Bear Alexander appears to be on the move once again, as the former Georgia defensive lineman is set to enter the transfer portal. On3 was the first to formally report the news.

Alexander began his career at Georgia after signing as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. He was expected to emerge as a key contributor for the Bulldogs in 2023, following the departure of Jalen Carter.

But in April of last year, Alexander entered the transfer portal and committed to USC on April 23. In his one season with the Trojans, Alexander had 48 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. USC went 8-5 this past season, despite having Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback.

The transfer portal is set to open on April 16. Players have until April 30 to enter the transfer portal. While Georgia cannot accept transfers from any SEC programs, a player like Alexander could transfer to the SEC.

Do not expect Alexander though to transfer back to Georgia. Even with Kirby Smart voicing concerns about the defensive line earlier this spring, Georgia didn’t really fight to keep Alexander when he entered the transfer portal this time last year. Players themselves were not all that sad to see Alexander depart either.

Alexander is from Texas, where he played for multiple high schools during his recruitment.

As for Georgia’s defensive line at the moment, Smart spoke in-depth about the group earlier this spring.

“I’m pleased with where we are. We have to get better and we have players on our defensive line that can get better,” Smart said. “The worst feeling as a coach is when you don’t have players that you can get better. There are coaches all across the country right now that don’t have one 300-pounder. We have several. We just got to continue to get them better and execute at a higher level. It’s not about them sometimes, it’s about the guy behind them, making sure he sticks his nose in the right place too.”

Expect Georgia to be active in the transfer portal this spring, specifically at quarterback and potentially on the defensive line. Those would appear to be Georgia’s two biggest areas of need at the moment.

“Coach Smart has always said he wants four quarterbacks,” quarterback Gunner Stockton said. “Four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and that’s probably what it should be at the University of Georgia. As a quarterback, why not would you want to come here. It should be a battle, a competition and everything. It’s awesome.”

Georgia did take one of Alexander’s teammates via the portal, as the Bulldogs brought in USC transfer Michael Jackson in the first window. The Bulldogs brought in seven transfers this offseason, with all but tight end Benjamin Yurosek practicing with the team this spring. Yurosek, who is coming from Stanford, will arrive this summer.

Jackson, Colbie Young, Trevor Etienne and the other Georgia transfers will get a chance to show what they can do in Sanford Stadium this coming Saturday at G-Day. The game is set for a 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.