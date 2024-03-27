ATHENS — The NFL Mock Drafts are just that — “mock,” not binding, mere projections.

But educated opinions have value, and ESPN’s draft analyst Matt Miller is among the more studied, doing his own homework before forecasting.

Here’s a look at where Matt has projected Georgia players, along with a comment from a more local observation:

Brock Bowers (No. 10), N.Y. Jets

Matt Miller says: “He can operate from the slot and be Rodgers’ safety valve and hot-route artist.”

Mike Griffith: Bowers can operate anywhere, to the extent I wouldn’t be surprised if Jim Harbaugh and the L.A. Chargers picked him at No. 5.

Amarius Mims (No. 24), Dallas Cowboys

Matt Miller says: “He has only started eight games in college after waiting his turn … but those eight games of tape are beautiful.”

Mike Griffith: It’s hard to imagine a talent like Mims lasting beyond the 20th pick, much less having five OTs go ahead of him. The Seattle Seahawks at No. 16 look like the ideal spot.

Ladd McConkey (No. 30), Baltimore Ravens

Matt Miller says: “McConkey is a precise route runner with 4.39 speed and the stop-start quickness to dominate on underneath routes.”

Mike Griffith: There’s a lot to like about McConkey, even in a deep draft for receivers, he’s worthy of a first-round pick.

Kamari Lassiter (No. 37), L.A. Chargers

Matt Miller says: " Lassiter’s 4.65-second run in the 40 at his pro day will raise some eyebrows …”

Mike Griffith: Concerns about Lassiter’s speed are very real, to the extent he’s fallen out of the first round and is now a likely second-round pick. Not running at the NFL combine was a mistake — UGA indoor turf is notably slow, per scouts.

Javon Bullard (No. 64), Kansas City Chiefs

Matt Miller says: “Bullard gets listed at safety but has tools that’ll remind you of Tyrann Mathieu in this defense.”

Mike Griffith: Bullard is an assignment-sound, instinctive player and a winner, which is a good place to start. Checking the 4.4-second box was big, and makes this projection realistic.

Tykee Smith, (No. 117), Indianapolis

Mike Griffith: Tykee’s stock is on the rise as much as anyone’s after he turned in a 4.4-second 40 and impressed at the Senior Bowl. NFL teams taking a second look at his film will see he’s a worthy selection in the top four rounds.

Sedrick Van Pran, (No. 145), Denver

Mike Griffith: This projection has Van Pran as the seventh center taken, which seems too low. Van Pran is worthy of the third round, but it’s a well-stocked position in this draft.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, (No. 230), Minnesota

Mike Griffith: It seems a bit low after Rosemy-Jacksaint showed out at the Senior Bowl, but his NFL combine and 40 time did him no favors. Big thing is MRJ will make a team.

Kendall Milton, (No. 233), Dallas Cowboys

Mike Griffith: Milton has a high enough ceiling to think he could go in the fourth- or fifth-round, but there’s obviously not universal buzz. The teams that do like Milton aren’t likely to be broadcasting it, hoping he falls to them later.