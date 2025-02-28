INDIANAPOLIS — Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts had an eyeful of a Georgia offense run by Gunner Stockton and came away impressed.

Watts, speaking at the 2025 NFL Combine on Thursday, was asked by DawgNation about how Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs looked with Stockton under center for four quarters.

“Gunner Stockton is a talented player,” Watts said. “Obviously he was kind of thrown in the fire in the Sugar Bowl playoff game, but I feel like he did pretty well.

“Honestly, I think they are in a good position with him.”

Stockton was 20-of-32 passing for 234 yards with a touchdown, but also, was stripped at the end of the first half leading to Notre Dame’s only offensive touchdown in the Irish’s 23-10 upset victory in the CFP Quarterfinal Sugar Bowl victory.

But Watts, unlike many UGA fans, did not think Stockton’s fumble at the end of the first half — which led to Notre Dame’s 13-3 halftime lead — was the difference in the game.

“It was 100 percent the kickoff return (touchdown) from Jayden Harrison,” Watts said. “That completely changed the dynamic of the game.”

To Watts’ point, the Notre Dame lead surged to 20-3 on the first play of the second half and enabled the Irish offense to maintain balance while pressing Mike Bobo’s offense into a comeback mode.

Georgia opens spring drills later this month with Stockton expected to enter practice as the Bulldogs’ No. 1 quarterback with rising second-year quarterback Ryan Puglisi.