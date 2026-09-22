ATHENS — Oklahoma All-American defensive tackle David Stone suffered a “lower-body” injury in the Sooners’ practice on Monday, according to multiple sources, including SoonerScoop, Sooners on SI and ESPN.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Stone will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, while Sooners on SI reported the injury is to Stone’s left kneecap and there are concerns it could be season-ending.

Oklahoma plays at No. 2-ranked Georgia at 3:30 p.m. against a Bulldogs’ offense that leads the SEC in scoring (59.3 points per game), yards per play (8.69), rushing yards per carry (7.31) and third-down conversion rate (62.1%).

Fifth-year senior Braxton Fely, a transfer from Boise State who started 14 games for the Broncos last season and recored 5.5 sacks and 6.5 TFLs along with 5 QB hurries is considered among the top options if Stone’s injury is as serious as feared.

The Sooners (2-1), with Stone anchoring its defensive front through the first three games, lead the SEC fewest points allow, pass yards allowed and third-down conversion rate.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart doesn’t often respond directly when asked about opposing players outside of the quarterback position, but he was quick to share his take on Stone and Oklahoma’s vaunted defense as a whole.

“I’ve got much respect for him and all of them,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “To be honest with you, there’s not a guy on their defense that comes in — and they rotate guys — that doesn’t play with great pad level and great effort.

“When you turn on the tape, they run to the ball like they’re in elite shape. They don’t get tired. They strike. They knock back. They get off blocks, and (Stone) is the leader of that, but they all do.”

Stone, a 6-foot-3, 315-pounder, had a career-high eight tackles in Oklahoma’s 14-6 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

Two of those tackles against the Lobos were behind the line of scrimmage, and he also was in on a sack.

Stone arrived in Norman, Oklahoma as a 5-star recruit in 2024 and appeared in all 13 games as a freshman before enjoying a breakout campaign last season.

Stone had 42 tackles including 8 TFLs and 1.5 sacks on an Oklahoma defense that led the SEC.

Smart, in his press conference, noted how effective the entire Sooners defense has proven to be under Coach Brent Venables.

“The way they go about their business, they are violent, they play hard, they play with a purpose, hey are very intelligent,” Smart said. “They know what they’re doing as well as you know what you’re doing. They do a great job of formationing things and understanding what your tendencies are. They play really hard.

“When you get good talented players playing with fundamentals, they don’t get blocked. They might get blocked, but they don’t stay blocked. They get off blocks. They’re hard to block.”