Georgia has called off another nonconference series, this time with the Clemson Tigers.

According to a report from Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia and Clemson mutually agreed to call off the four nonconference games that were scheduled to be played on campus from 2029 through 2033.

The games, originally scheduled back in 2018 and 2019, were set to be played in Athens on Aug. 31, 2030 and Sept. 4, 2032. The games in Clemson were set for Sept. 15, 2029 and Sept. 3, 2033.

“We’re in talks right now,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said of the series back in May. “I’ve got to get through some other stuff first, but Graham (Neff) and I have been in talks and we’ll see how that evolves over time.”

Brooks did add that the games against Clemson could be moved to a neutral site when asked back in May.

“Everything’s on the table right now with that,” Brooks said.

This is the latest in a series of nonconference cancellations, as the Bulldogs have also called off games against NC State, Louisville, and Florida State all within the last year.

Georgia is set to play Florida State in 2028 in Nashville, but that game has not been finalized or confirmed by Georgia.

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm recently voiced his displeasure with the decision to cancel the games against Georgia.

Part of the reason Georgia has had to alter its nonconference scheduling so much is because of the change in SEC scheduling. The league now plays nine conference games, while also mandating schools play one Power 4 nonconference team. Georgia Tech fulfills that requirement on an annual basis for the Bulldogs.

“The reality is when you go to nine conference games and (Georgia) Tech, adding that many games put us in a precarious situation with the number of home and homes we had scheduled,” Brooks said in May. “Instead of just eliminating those games all together, we’re trying to find a way to keep as many of those on the schedule and the simplest way to do that would be to move to a neutral site.”

Georgia has played Clemson twice under Kirby Smart, with both games being played at neutral-site venues. The last time Georgia and Clemson played on campus was in 2013 and 2014.

Georgia does still have a home-and-home scheduled with Ohio State, which is set for 2030 and 2031.

The Bulldogs take on Oklahoma this week. Georgia was at one point set to play the Sooners in a nonconference home-and-home, but that changed when Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC.