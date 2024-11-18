ATHENS — Carson Beck learned his lesson, and his response to it was inspiring on Saturday night.

Beck saved the Georgia football season with his dialed in play, displaying his golden arm, rapid processing and fiery runs.

The script flipped in Sanford Stadium on Saturday night when, trailing 10-0 in the second quarter and facing a second-and-10 at the Tennessee 25, Beck took off running up the middle.

It was a run into the teeth of a top-ranked Vols defense, and Beck did not sacrifice an inch, breaking tackles and leading with his pads for perhaps the most important 14 yards of his football life.

In the flow

Kirk Herbstreit, once a former QB himself, took note during the ABC broadcast.

“He got into a flow, there was a scramble that changed the flow of the game,” Herbstreit said. “He ran out of a tackle, ran over a safety. All this adversity has changed him and made him better.”

Beck did indeed look like a ball player Saturday night — not some high-priced NIL free-agent looking to protect his multi-million dollar throwing shoulder.

Kirby Smart revealed he told Beck earlier in the week that, with the three top backs out, he would need him in the run game.

Beck not only agreed, he embraced the opportunity, applying his impressive running skills in an aggressive manner.

It was a case Beck “taking one for the team” on that first scramble, and his Bulldogs teammates took note and the level of play around him went up a notch.

It was a night of many offensive heroes, to name a handful:

Oscar Delp where ya been?

London Humphries, what a contested catch …

Ben Yurosek, you earned your SEC patch

Monroe Freeling, flawless sub at left tackle!

But make no mistake about it, it was Beck who inspired his teammates most — as a quarterback ideally should in every game.

Moving the needle

Beck has to recognize that toughness and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win is what moves the needle in his football world.

Not the car you drive. Not the watches you wear, or the golf courses or steak dinners you eat and post pictures of on social media. And certainly not the Louis Vuitton bags you once carried on Dawg Walk (your friends and future NFL teammates will never let you hear the end of that one, Carson).

Beck’s NIL publicity miscues will be a cautionary tale for others who follow. There was no script for how to handle those riches — it’s all so new to college football.

But now Beck, and others who have been paying attention, have learned of potential pitfalls and how easy it is to send the wrong message.

Georgia tough-guy and starting guard Dylan Fairchild had the right message on Saturday night, bringing a lunch pail to the stadium.

Fairchild, a certified badass with a wrestling background, knew it was going to take a blue-collar effort for Georgia to outlast a Tennessee team that was determined to change its program narrative.

The UGA offensive line had the Vols’ celebrated defensive front faking injuries by the end of the night.

This, after Tennessee had entered the night playing very much like a hungry team looking to get back to the SEC Championship Game for what would have been the first time in 17 years, jumping out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, and forcing Georgia to punt on its first three possessions.

Battle of wills

It was a “two teams enter, one team leaves” kind of matchup, and the Bulldogs emerged.

Seven straight Tennessee losses to Georgia turned into eight. The Vols are back on the outside looking in on the College Football Playoffs as UGA exited having extended its program-record home win streak to 29 games.

It was also Georgia’s 10th-straight home win over an AP Top 10-ranked team — three short of the all-time record, set by the Miami Hurricanes in the 1980s and into the 1990s.

Beck’s performance is the lead of the story, but it’s important to note how Kirby Smart’s coaching staff stepped it up a notch.

To be clear, Smart needs to tweak his model after this season, and that could involve coaching changes and a more aggressive approach to re-signing UGA players with remaining eligibility, as well as spending more when making moves in the portal.

Surely Smart will not fall victim — as so many successful coaches do — to believing their coaching and culture can consistently overcome more talented teams.

Attrition, due in part to a ridiculously difficult schedule, had robbed the Bulldogs’ of their edge in the talent department.

Two top transfer receivers gone and sidelined by off-field domestic-related issues, three elite running backs out with injuries, a starting left tackle missing his first game and then yet another top target sidelined by an injury in the second quarter.

Beck overcomes

“Let’s look at this, he’s 25 of 40 (passing), he throws two bombs that should be caught, then one over the middle to (Oscar) Delp, who takes a lick, that should be caught,” Smart said. “He had some intentional throw-aways, so he should be 31 or 32 of 40; the guy was accurate tonight, he played well.

“He played with three true freshmen backs behind him, two of those guys had hardly played, he lost one of his best receivers in the middle of game, and he never flinched. I’m so proud of him.”

Tennessee was a team with very good talent playing very good football, but the Vols still lack the star power volume of Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas.

Tennessee knows it, and is applying a “luxury tax” on tickets next season to ensure Josh Heupel has the funds to keep his program on an upward trajectory.

The Vols are closing the gap, and the UT athletic department has a championship business model that will continue to propel Tennessee sports.

But it wasn’t enough on Saturday night.

Beck was not going to let his team lose, or allow a redshirt freshman quarterback with a sky-high ceiling of talent out-play him on the national stage.

It was Beck’s running and athleticism on display in key moments — not Nico Iamaleava’s, as the pregame script had suggested.

Finding himself

In full transparency, it was fair to wonder how Beck — a Jacksonville kid who had led his team to a state title and won Florida’s covered “Mr. Football” Award — could lack the leadership skills the quarterback position demands.

How could a talented guy like Beck, who had sat the bench for three years at Georgia, self-admittedly not mentally prepared to take over a championship team in 2021 — even if physically gifted enough to win those titles, as Smart has suggested — not soak up some of that Bulldog toughness and culture?

Where was the vocal and play-making assertiveness that is expected to come with the quarterback position?

Why didn’t Beck embrace opportunities to take accountability for all of the team’s mistakes —as Jake Fromm once did — even when those mistakes weren’t his fault?

Beck finally figured it out: This team is on his shoulders, like it or not, and he will be judged by the results even if his supporting cast pales to the one Stetson Bennett was blessed to have around him in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

So Beck took a page out of Bennett’s book and staged some heroics of his own. Even if the game wasn’t the prettiest, the result was for UGA fans.

For all the haters

Beck, essentially, saved his Georgia football legacy and flipped the script. The critics, haters, keyboard warriors and social media mavens, have no choice but to tip their cap.

With wins over UMass and Georgia Tech, Beck will ensure that Georgia’s dynasty maintains its pace at the minimum level by making the College Football Playoffs.

Beck did his best to look and sound like a player who was extremely grateful for the opportunity to win over his teammates — and the Georgia fans — before his career in Athens had finished when doing his postgame television interview on the field.

To be clear, the NFL was tuned-in, too.

A high-ranking NFL talent evaluator confirmed earlier in the day Beck has played his way down in the draft rankings, his stock free-falling with his team struggling around him.

True, Beck’s supporting cast is not elite, but as the NFL scouting expert responded, “He has three draftable receivers to throw to, and that’s more than most programs.”

The NFL wasn’t giving Beck a pass, either, and Beck had to feel like the walls were closing in on him.

Coming out swinging

It was fight or flight time, and Beck showed his fight by willing to take flight on those tough runs on a Tennessee defense that ranked second in the nation in third-down stop rate, and had not allowed 20 or more points in a game all season.

The best version of Beck showed up — not the one manufactured by NIL dollars, or preseason hype, or commercialization on your local billboard.

Smart had remained invested in his quarterback leading up to the game, and now it’s time for the general public to buy back in on Beck.

Beck can apply all of his football lessons to life, remind himself to be humble, carry the same team bags as others, and even carry their bags for them.

Carson Beck played for a greater cause against Tennessee — he played for the “G” — and the result was inspiring and has saved the Georgia football season for the time being.