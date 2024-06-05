ATHENS — Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon checks the box on all fronts, serving as the catalyst on a team that has surpassed all expectations after it was picked to finish sixth in the SEC East Division.

Condon has grown from walk-on redshirt freshman, to Baseball America Freshman of the Year and now SEC Player of the Year and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Beyond leading the nation in home runs, batting average and slugging percentage, Condon has provided the Bulldogs with position versatilely and perhaps most importantly, a charisma that enhances locker room chemistry.

Condon batted .500 in Georgia’s sweep through the Athens Regional, putting him well within his rights to expound on his postseason success as UGA turns its attention to a best-of-three NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional against North Carolina State that starts at noon on Saturday.

Instead, Condon pitched a storyline to media that the depth of quality teammates — not his star power — was the key to the team’s success.

“The moral of the story for us … " Condon was saying after UGA’s 8-7 slugfest win in the regional opener last Friday over Army, when No. 8 hitter Fernando Gonzalez pushed the game-winning run across the plate, “is the offensive production one through nine (in the batting order).”

In the next two days No. 9 hitter Kolby Branch would blast a pivotal grand slam and tie the classic matchup with Georgia Tech in the top of the ninth with a solo home run.

Condon, meanwhile, appreciates his place in the team’s success and it shows at each turn.

“Charlie stands and signs autographs and poses for pictures with all the kids after every game, whether they are Georgia fans or not, and he always has a smile on his face,” said Georgia baseball broadcaster David Johnston, who has worked beside Jeff Dantzler in the booth the past 25 years.

“That’s a reflection of what he’s like and what people get from Charlie — his teammates always make it a point to comment on him in our postgame interviews, talking about his great plays and homes runs. He reflects a genuine nature, and his parents are very humble and appreciate of everything.”

Indeed, and that’s where it starts from Condon, who honed his skills at The Walker School while growing up in Marietta.

“My parents have always been really good about being a voice of reason for me,” Condon said. “They are people I obviously stay in touch with all the time.

“They keep me comfortable with who I am whether I’m playing good or playing bad. They help me keep my head on straight.”

And Condon, in turn, leads his Bulldogs’ teammates by example.

“I’ve never seen anything like it on the field, (and) I’ve been around some special players … " UGA coach Wes Johnson said.

“I’ve never seen anybody handle it off the field as gracefully ... as he has this year. What he’s done is just unbelievable. I haven’t seen anything like it.”