Georgia football All-Americans: Closer look at 3 first-team picks, other potential stars

ATHENS — Georgia football is getting its share of players noted in preseason honors, leading the nation with seven preseason All-Americans in the Phil Steele publication, including three on the first team. Brock Bowers If Bowers was a Georgia high school product, the statue would have already been built. As it, the Bulldogs do-everything tight end — who is really more of an H-Back — has already secured his place as a first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer.

It will be up to new coordinator Mike Bobo to utilize Bowers in a manner to lead another undefeated regular season, as Georgia’s No. 19 has been the key offensive player each of the past two seasons. RELATED: Top 5 most explosive playmakers at Georgia, WR leads the way Sedrick Van Pran Each offensive play begins with Van Pran, sometimes before the ball is even snap as he takes note and often adjusts for defensive alignments.

Van Pran’s maturity and leadership is needed now more than ever with several leaders off last season’s team now in the NFL. Van Pran has been open about Georgia’s goal to win the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the best offensive line in football. It seemed the politics of a loaded voting committee prevented that from happening last season, but Van Pran and his linemates can overcome that in 2023. Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Dumas-Johnson is a first-round talent at middle linebacker and the defensive catalyst, his words carrying more weight in the huddle than others. The Georgia defensive will only go as far as Dumas-Johnson’s leadership and playmaking can take them. It will be more challenging for Dumas-Johnson without Jalen Carter lined up in front of him, so it’s integral he elevates his level of play. Safeties Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks both were named second team, though either could wind up on the first team by the end of the season depending on how the tackle and interception numbers fall. Third-team picks Tate Ratledge and Mykel Williams are also capable first-team picks depending on the sort of offseason they put in. There are several other Georgia players with All-American skills, in no particular order:

OT Amarius Mims WR Ladd McConkey WR Dominic Lovett DT Nazir Stackhouse LB Smael Mondon CB Kamari Lassiter