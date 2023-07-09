Georgia football dominating on recruiting trail, not ‘slowing down anytime soon’

ATHENS — The Georgia football recruiting machine just keeps gathering elite talent, the program gaining momentum as the 2023 season approaches. Coach Kirby Smart left spring drills making the statement that “we’re built to sustain here,” and the sorts of players lined up to sign with the Bulldogs’ 2024 class indicates Georgia will do just that. SENTELL: Marques Easley latest big-time commit to jump on board at Georgia

The Bulldogs lead the 247Sports composite team 2024 recruiting rankings at the time of this July 9, 2023 publication. 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State

3. Florida 4. Michigan 5. USC

UGA’s 26 commitments are more than any other team has that’s ranked in the top 10 and in stark contrast to Alabama, which has only 10 verbal commitments at the time of this publication. Smart’s recruiting success is not surprising when one considers the Bulldogs have become “NFL U.” with a record-34 picks over the past three drafts. And, as Smart pointed out at the SEC spring meetings, those two most recent national championship trophies are a part of that success, too. “The best thing you can do in recruiting is what? Win,” Smart said. “These guys (other SEC coaches) got mad at me in Birmingham. “(Mark) Stoops told them, ‘there’s no crying from the yacht,’ because I was complained about having to play (in the postseason) and not being able to go see these recruits,” Smart said. “Well, if you’re playing, then you’re getting the free advertisement and that’s probably a good thing.” It certainly was a good thing for Georgia last season, as an offense that sputtered at times throughout the season — Kent State, Missouri and Kentucky, most notably — came roaring to life against elite competition.

RELATED: How Kirby Smart’s ‘gut reaction’ saved championship season, ignited rally The nation watched on as the Bulldogs exploded in wins over SEC West Champ LSU (50-30) and No. 4 Ohio State (42-41) and No. 3 TCU (65-7). Georgia also took down Tennessee earlier in the season in a battle of No. 1s (Vols had the top spot per the 13-member CFP panel of experts) by a 27-13 count. The Bulldogs held a commanding 24-6 lead when Smart took his foot off the gas in the second half, allowing for just one pass over the final 20 minutes of the game. There’s no question, the Georgia defense has played the leading role in the team’s championship seasons — ranking first in points allowed in 2021 (9.5) and second in 2022 (12.8). But the offense stepped up when called upon, and those college football playoff games left a strong impression the Bulldogs have ridden into the offseason.